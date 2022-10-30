2022 MLB Awards: Top 5 National League MVP Award Candidates

Over the past few weeks, we've taken a look at our top five American League and National League Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year candidates for the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

We also have showcased our top five American League Cy Young candidates and top five National League Cy Young candidates.

Most recently, we posted our top five American League MVP Award candidates.

As part of our 2022 Major League Baseball award selections, here are my top five National League MVP Award candidates:

5) Austin Riley, Third Baseman, Atlanta Braves

159 games, .273/.349/.878, 38 home runs, 93 RBI, 2 stolen bases, 142 OPS+, 6 Defensive Runs Saved, 6.5 Wins Above Replacement

Austin Riley has arrived as an elite National League hitter. Riley came up big for the Braves during their epic run in which they made up 10.5 games to overthrow the New York Mets in the National League East division, winning their fifth straight division title. The Braves rewarded him with a ten-year, $212 million extension.

4) Freddie Freeman, First Baseman, Los Angeles Dodgers

159 games, .325/.407/.918, 21 home runs, 100 RBI, 13 stolen bases, 152 OPS+, -2 DRS, 5.9 WAR

Former Brave Freddie Freeman helped the Los Angeles Dodgers set a new franchise record for wins in a single-season in his first year with his new club, as the Dodgers upped their 2021 win total from 106 to 111 in 2022, and Freeman won the National League batting title.

3) Manny Machado, Third Baseman, San Diego Padres

150 games, .298/.366/.898, 32 home runs, 102 RBI, 1 stolen base, 159 OPS+, -3 DRS, 6.8 WAR

One of the most impressive things about Manny Machado is how much he has matured since he burst on the scene a decade ago.

Some questioned his character and intangibles when he hit the free agent market in the winter of 2018. He has put any and all concerns to rest, emerging as a leader in the Padres' clubhouse. Not only did Machado put together a fantastic individual season in 2022, but he also helped lead the Padres to their first playoff berth in a 162-game season since 2006.

2) Nolan Arenado, Third Baseman, St. Louis Cardinals

148 games, .293/.358/.891, 30 home runs, 103 RBI, 5 stolen bases, 154 OPS+, 19 DRS, 7.9 WAR

Machado's -3 DRS was the single most surprising metric I saw when putting together this list. DRS is not an end-all, be-all metric by any means, and Machado is a better defensive player than the numbers the indicate. Still, the DRS difference between Machado and Nolan Arenado is glaring. Arenado also bested Machado in fielding percentage and outs above average, so we'll give him the nod over the Padres third baseman, but it's close. Arenado and Machado posted eerily similar offensive numbers.

1) Paul Goldschmidt, First Baseman, St. Louis Cardinals

151 games, .317/.404/.981, 35 home runs, 115 RBI, 7 stolen bases, 180 OPS+, 2 DRS, 7.8 WAR

Had he not cooled off in the final weeks of the regular season, Paul Goldschmidt might have won the National League's first Triple Crown since 1937. The Cardinals had two National League MVP candidates on their team and it showed, as they won their first National League Central division crown since 2019.

