2023 MLB Spring Training Schedule: When Do Pitchers and Catchers Report?

Major League Baseball announced the spring training start dates for all 30 MLB clubs Thursday. Here's a look at a schedule, including all important dates for when pitchers and catchers report to spring training, and when clubs will have their first workout with their full team.

Here are the dates for each team's first workout with pitchers and catchers, and with their full squads:

American League

Baltimore Orioles Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th

Baltimore Orioles Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st

Boston Red Sox Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th

Boston Red Sox Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 21st

Chicago White Sox Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th

Chicago White Sox Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

Cleveland Guardians Pitchers and Catchers: Fri., Feb. 17th

Cleveland Guardians Full Squad: Fri., Feb. 21st

Detroit Tigers Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th

Detroit Tigers Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

Houston Astros Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th

Houston Astros Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st

Kansas City Royals Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th

Kansas City Royals Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

Los Angeles Angels Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th

Los Angeles Angels Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

Minnesota Twins Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th

Minnesota Twins Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

New York Yankees Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th

New York Yankees Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

Oakland Athletics Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th

Oakland Athletics Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

Seattle Mariners Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th

Seattle Mariners Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st

Tampa Bay Rays Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th

Tampa Bay Rays Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

Texas Rangers Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th

Texas Rangers Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

Toronto Blue Jays Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th

Toronto Blue Jays Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st

National League

Arizona Diamondbacks Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th

Arizona Diamondbacks Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

Atlanta Braves Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th

Atlanta Braves Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st

Chicago Cubs Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th

Chicago Cubs Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

Cincinnati Reds Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th

Cincinnati Reds Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

Colorado Rockies Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th

Colorado Rockies Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

Los Angeles Dodgers Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th

Los Angeles Dodgers Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

Miami Marlins Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th

Miami Marlins Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st

Milwaukee Brewers Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th

Milwaukee Brewers Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st

New York Mets Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th

New York Mets Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

Philadelphia Phillies Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th

Philadelphia Phillies Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st

Pittsburgh Pirates Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th

Pittsburgh Pirates Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

St. Louis Cardinals Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th

St. Louis Cardinals Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

San Diego Padres Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th

San Diego Padres Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st

San Francisco Giants Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th

San Francisco Giants Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th

Washington Nationals Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th

Washington Nationals Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st

