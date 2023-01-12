2023 MLB Spring Training Schedule: When Do Pitchers and Catchers Report?
Thursday, Major League Baseball announced the start dates for every club's spring training, including when pitchers and catchers will have their first workout, and when each team will have its first full squad workout.
Here are the dates for each team's first workout with pitchers and catchers, and with their full squads:
American League
Baltimore Orioles Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th
Baltimore Orioles Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st
Boston Red Sox Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th
Boston Red Sox Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 21st
Chicago White Sox Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th
Chicago White Sox Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
Cleveland Guardians Pitchers and Catchers: Fri., Feb. 17th
Cleveland Guardians Full Squad: Fri., Feb. 21st
Detroit Tigers Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th
Detroit Tigers Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
Houston Astros Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th
Houston Astros Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st
Kansas City Royals Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th
Kansas City Royals Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
Los Angeles Angels Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th
Los Angeles Angels Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
Minnesota Twins Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th
Minnesota Twins Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
New York Yankees Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th
New York Yankees Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
Oakland Athletics Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th
Oakland Athletics Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
Seattle Mariners Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th
Seattle Mariners Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st
Tampa Bay Rays Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th
Tampa Bay Rays Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
Texas Rangers Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th
Texas Rangers Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
Toronto Blue Jays Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th
Toronto Blue Jays Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st
National League
Arizona Diamondbacks Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th
Arizona Diamondbacks Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
Atlanta Braves Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th
Atlanta Braves Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st
Chicago Cubs Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th
Chicago Cubs Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
Cincinnati Reds Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th
Cincinnati Reds Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
Colorado Rockies Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th
Colorado Rockies Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
Los Angeles Dodgers Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th
Los Angeles Dodgers Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
Miami Marlins Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th
Miami Marlins Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st
Milwaukee Brewers Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th
Milwaukee Brewers Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st
New York Mets Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th
New York Mets Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
Philadelphia Phillies Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th
Philadelphia Phillies Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st
Pittsburgh Pirates Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th
Pittsburgh Pirates Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
St. Louis Cardinals Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th
St. Louis Cardinals Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
San Diego Padres Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th
San Diego Padres Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st
San Francisco Giants Pitchers and Catchers: Thurs., Feb. 16th
San Francisco Giants Full Squad: Mon., Feb. 20th
Washington Nationals Pitchers and Catchers: Wed., Feb. 15th
Washington Nationals Full Squad: Tues., Feb. 21st
