Probable Starting Pitchers for Game 1 of the 2026 World Series

The starting pitching matchup for Game 1 of the World Series is set. The Milwaukee Brewers will start flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski, while the Tampa Bay Rays will start Nick Martinez.

The World Series will begin on October 23, with the game broadcast starting at 8 p.m. ET. at American Family Field. First pitch from Misiorowski is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.

Here are the takeaways from the Rays and Brewers choices for their Game 1 starter.

Rays Push Drew Rasmussen, Freddy Peralta One Game Back With Nick Martinez Decision

Oct 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) looks on from the dugout before game two of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians in the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays' choice for their Game 1 starter is somewhat surprising. But it also suggests a situation where they see Martinez starting two games in the series, along with Drew Rasmussen and Freddy Peralta, if it goes the full seven games.

Martinez is a big-time strike-thrower and a soft-contact specialist. He carries a 3.6% walk rate and opposing hitters are limited to a 32.9% hard-hit rate and a 6.2% barrel rate. He'll try to keep the Brewers in the ballpark, especially as they've become more reliant on the long ball in recent months.

Rasmussen would start Game 2 on five days' rest and Peralta Game 3 on six days' rest. That decision may have been impacted by home/road splits for their rotation. Rasmussen, who would otherwise be their typical Game 1 starter, will start both his games in Milwaukee.

Peralta has started all three of his postseason games at Tropicana Field, where he's allowed just five runs in 32.2 innings this year. With the right-hander pitching extremely well in his home ballpark, the Rays won't ask him to make his most impactful start of the series on the road.

Griffin Jax lines up for Game 4. He started Game 3 of the ALCS, but he's clearly fourth on the Rays' rotation. However, he may have the shortest leash of the four starters.

Business as Usual for Brewers Rotation

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts to the final out of the fourth inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have had the advantage of getting to set their rotation after a long layoff. They've waited over a week after sweeping the Dodgers in the NLCS. The question is whether the Brewers' starters will be rusty with 12 days between starts.

Misiorowski starting Game 1 is hardly a surprise. He's started Game 1 in each of the Brewers' last two postseason series. The National League Cy Young Award favorite will once again be tasked with setting the tone for the series.

The radar gun is always the storyline with Misiorowski. The right-hander hit 104.8 MPH on his first pitch in the NLCS. The fastest pitch recorded in the World Series is 104.1 MPH by Aroldis Chapman in 2016. Misiorowski relies on overpowering velocity to put hitters on the back foot, then finish them off with a deep assortment of breaking pitches in chase situations.

After Misiorowski, the Brewers will likely turn to Logan Henderson for Game 2 and Robert Gasser for Game 3. Game 4 will be the most interesting decision, but it may depend on who they roster in the World Series. Dustin May is a candidate for bulk innings, but they also have Shane Drohan, Kyle Harrison, and Chad Patrick as innings-eating options in their bullpen.