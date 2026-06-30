3 AL Teams That Can't Be Counted Out Despite Bad Starts

As the month of June comes to a close, it is becoming clearer who the true contenders are throughout Major League Baseball. Or is it?

The National League playoff picture looks pretty clear, but the American League is a mess. Only six teams are .500 or better, and even teams with the worst records are not out of the playoff race just yet.

The Kansas City Royals have the worst record in the junior circuit, but still are only 7 1/2 games out in the wild card race. Here are three AL teams that cannot be counted out just yet despite slow starts to the season.

Boston Red Sox

Jun 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Towards the end of last week, the Red Sox had the worst record in the AL and seemed to be pointed towards selling at the trade deadline. That could still happen, but they swept the New York Yankees in a four-game series and won their series opener against the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

While still nine games under .500, they are only 4 1/2 back of the third wild card spot, so it might be too early to write the Red Sox off. If they add a little power from the right side of the plate and get some help in the middle infield, they could have a shot to take the final spot.

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) looks on before throwing against New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The expectation around the industry is that the Tigers will trade Tarik Skubal at the deadline. Regardless of where they are in the standings, teams are going to come calling for him. But while the Tigers are 13 games under .500 at 36-49, they too have a shot in the wild card race, sitting at 6 1/2 games back.

They have played better since Skubal returned from the injured list, so it's certainly possible for them to make a run and get into playoff position, as long as Skubal stays healthy. It's no coincidence that they played their worst baseball while he was on the injured list.

Toronto Blue Jays

Jun 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease (84) adjusts his hat during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays are still defending American League champions, and they came to within two outs of their first World Series title last fall. They are 40-45, but only 2 1/2 games out in the wild card race, so they shouldn't be written off just yet.

They'll need to address their starting rotation, which has been torn apart by injuries, but if they can add a few key pieces to it, they have as good a chance as any team to grab the final spot. The AL East is tough, but Toronto can fight their way back into the race with the right moves.