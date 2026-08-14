Red Sox vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 14

The Boston Red Sox close out their road trip with a weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates starting on Friday night.

The Sox ended a five-game skid to salvage the final game of their four-game set in Toronto with a 7-0 win on Thursday.

The Pirates are also coming off a win, a 13-1 blowout behind a complete game by Braxton Ashcraft, but they had won just one of their previous eight contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Pirates on Friday, Aug. 14.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+130)

Pirates +1.5 (-157)

Moneyline

Red Sox -119

Pirates +111

Total

8 (Over -105/Under -115)

Red Sox vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Jake Bennett (7-5, 3.17 ERA)

Pirates: Bubba Chandler (5-8, 4.26 ERA)

Jake Bennett hasn’t been as great as of late, but he has kept the Red Sox in games. He allowed three runs in three straight starts before yielding four runs in 5.1 innings last time out.

Bubba Chandler is looking to build on throwing six shutout frames against the Mets in his last start after allowing eight runs (five earned) in 9.2 innings in his previous two outings.

Red Sox vs. Pirates How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 14

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, SNP

Red Sox record: 65-56

Pirates record: 59-64

Red Sox vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Wilyer Abreu OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+100)

Wilyer Abreu is back on the upswing in recent weeks, going 12 for 33 (.364) in his last 10 games with 13 runs scored and 11 RBI. He’s hit five home runs and two doubles in that span as well.

Abreu easily cleared OVER 1.5 HRR in a handful of those games, and cashed this prop in eight of his last 10 contests to bring his season clip up to 52%.

Red Sox vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

I’ve been fading the Pirates a lot when they play against left-handed starters recently, and I’m doing that once again tonight.

The Buccos are just 10-26 against southpaws this season, and they’ve won only two of their last nine games.

The Red Sox just ended a six-game skid with a 7-0 win in Toronto to improve to 36-25 on the road, while the Pirates are 30-30 at home.

Bubba Chandler might be able to keep the Pirates in the game, but the Red Sox will eventually pull away for another win tonight.

Pick: Red Sox -119

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