3 Edwin Díaz Replacements for Dodgers After Surgery

The Los Angeles Dodgers took a significant hit on Monday.

Superstar closer Edwin Díaz has appeared in seven games for Los Angeles after signing a three-year, $69 million deal with the organization this past offseason. Díaz hasn't been great. In fact, he has actually been one of the biggest surprises of superstars who changed teams this past offseason. Overall, he has a 10.50 ERA and a 10-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in six innings pitched.

On Monday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Díaz is being placed on the Injured List with loose bodies in his elbow and promoting Jake Eder in his place.

"The Dodgers place closer Edwin Díaz on the IL with loose bodies in his elbow and bring up Jake Eder," Nightengale wrote. "Díaz, who has a 10.50 ERA, had pitched only once in the past nine days and was rocked Sunday, failing to retire any of the 4 batters he faced."

ESPN's Alden González reported that he will miss "somewhere in the neighborhood" of three months after undergoing surgery.

Three Options For Dodgers To Consider In Free Agency

Michael Kopech

Sep 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Kopech (45) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Kopech has had one of the top fastballs in baseball over the last few years. In 2025, Kopech was in the 92nd percentile in fastball velocity with an average fastball at 97.5 miles per hour. Kopech had a 2.45 ERA as a member of the Dodgers last season. It's a bit surprising that he's available in free agency. He's 29 years old and had success in Los Angeles over the last two seasons. There isn't a more seamless fit.

Justin Wilson

Sep 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox pitcher Justin Wilson (32) pitches to Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Justin Wilson spent the 2025 season as a member of the Boston Red Sox and logged a 3.35 ERA in 61 total appearances. He's a 13-year big league veteran with a career 3.59 ERA. He's still out there in free agency after rumors popped up indicating that he was considering retirement this past offseason. If he's willing to continue his career, he's worth a dice roll.

Chad Green

Jul 12, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chad Green (57) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

The 34-year-old is a 10-year big league veteran with a career 3.43 ERA. He had a 5.56 ERA as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays in 45 appearances in 2025. In 2024, he had a 3.21 ERA in 53 appearances as a member of the Blue Jays. Green is someone who also is out there available right now without much buzz around him. Another worthy dice roll for a club that now has lost a veteran relief pitcher.