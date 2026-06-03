Dodgers Loom In MLB's Most Interesting Trade Market: Tarik Skubal

All eyes are going to be on the Los Angeles Dodgers over the next few months.

Well, there are always eyes on the two-time reigning World Series champions. But with two months to go until the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline, there's surely going to be plenty of buzz around Los Angeles.

Right now, the Dodgers are 39-22 on the season, despite Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone, Blake Snell, Edwin Díaz, Ben Casparius, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, Enrique Hernández, Tommy Edman, and Teoscar Hernández all on the Injured List. Despite all of the injuries, the Dodgers are just two games behind the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the National League. Los Angeles already is good and is just going to get better as these guys start to come back. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman also is never afraid to make a splash. That's why these next few months will be very interesting. How far are the Dodgers willing to go to try to win a third straight World Series title? Also, with the labor issues around baseball, the Dodgers have been a red-hot talking point around the league.

Major League Baseball actually cited the Dodgers while rejecting the MLBPA's initial collective bargaining agreement proposal. Everything the Dodgers do is under a microscope and one comment that is sure to raise eyebrows across the league is what manager Dave Roberts said about the ongoing speculation and buzz about Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, as shared by USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Trade Buzz Is Running Wild

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They would go ballistic," Roberts said of the league if Los Angeles landed Skubal. "But we would have the prospect capital to do that. We are one of the teams that could do that with the Tigers."

The Dodgers have been one of the teams linked to Skubal in rumors and speculation so far this season.

Roberts isn't wrong. There are both fans and fellow clubs out there that have had negative things to say about the Dodgers adding superstar talent all over the place. If they went out and added the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, that would only add more fuel to the labor battle. Arguably, the Dodgers have been scapegoated throughout this process. These teams are all owned by billionaires and teams could certainly spend more. For example, the league proposed a $171.2 million salary floor. Now, that number being out there arguably was a bit of bad faith by the league because it would be inclusive of things other than just salary. Still, there are two teams with a tax payroll under $90 million right now. There are 12 teams total with a tax payroll under $171.2 million. So, if the league was willing to make this offer, clearly there are teams out there that can spend much more than they are.

Still, the Dodgers take heat left and right for simply trying to win and using their resources to do so. If they were to go out and acquire Skubal, it would only add to this idea, which isn't necessarily fair. Regardless, keep an eye on Los Angeles when it comes to Skubal.