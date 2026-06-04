Guardians vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 4

The Cleveland Guardians have upset the New York Yankees in two-straight games, and can now pull off the unlikely three-game sweep on Thursday afternoon in the Bronx.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's series finale.

Guardians vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-155)

Yankees -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Guardians +135

Yankees -160

Total

OVER 8.5 (-120)

UNDER 8.5 (+100)

Guardians vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Cleveland: Slade Cecconi, RHP (3-5, 5.25 ERA)

New York: Carlos Rodon, LHP (1-2, 3.32 ERA)

Guardians vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 4

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): YES, Guardians.TV Presented by Progressive

Guardians record: 36-27

Yankees record: 36-25

Guardians vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Jose Ramirez Home Run (+330)

Jose Ramirez's numbers fly off the charts when facing left-handed pitchers. His slugging percentage moves all the way up to .642 against lefties, and he has five home runs in just 79 plate appearances against them this season. He'll face a lefty this afternoon in Carlos Rodon.

Guardians vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

Carlos Rodon getting the start for the Yankees this afternoon is bad news for New York fans hoping their team will avoid the sweep. The Guardians' lineup is one of the most dangerous in the Majors when facing left-handed pitchers. Their OPS improves from 680 against right-handed pitchers to .745 against left-handed pitchers.

Slade Cecconi getting the start for the Guardians is a bit of a concern for me, but I'm comforted by the fact that his 4.49 FIP indicates he's been pitching better than you'd think based on his 5.25 ERA.

I'm going to take a shot on the Guardians pulling off the unlikely sweep against the Yankees.

Pick: Guardians +135 via Caesars

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