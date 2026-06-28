3 Fixes MLB Can Make Without Implementing a Salary Cap

Major League Baseball and the Players' Association are already going back and forth with proposals, but a lockout after the 2026 season appears to be inevitable. The main sticking point for the owners is that they want a salary cap.

The players have long opposed a salary cap, and this is setting the stage for a nasty labor battle over the winter and possibly throughout 2027. The players have correctly pointed out several times that a cap is not necessary.

And so, there are things that the league can fix without implementing a cap. Here are three things they can do.

Adjust the playoff format

Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) poses with teammates during the World Series ring ceremony before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The current format has drawn criticism from fans, largely because six teams per league make the postseason and the third-best division winner is forced to play the wild card round. The wild card round is now a best of three series.

However, going back to the sudden death, one-game format could raise the stakes a little bit and make for some more drama. In truth, there is no reason for a wild card round to be three games, especially when four teams have to wait almost a week for the division series to even start.

Another thing they can do is go back to having just two wild cards, but if they're not going to do that, at least returning to the sudden death format would spice things up a little bit.

Realign the divisions

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Expansion may be happening soon, so the league may not want to go back to 10 teams in the playoffs as opposed to 12. However, the fact that a division winner has to play the wild card round is a problem in the eyes of fans.

Prior to realignment in 1994, each league had just two divisions. With the 12-team format, this would mean that four wild cards make the playoffs instead of three, but it would at the very least ensure that a division winner does not have to deal with the wild card round.

Replace extra innings with Home Run Derby swingoff

Jun 25, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) singles against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Last season, fans were treated to a wild finish to the MLB All-Star game. Instead of extra innings, the game went into a Home Run Derby swing-off. The National League won the swing-off and the game.

But it made for an exciting finish, one that players and fans alike were raving about. If this were implemented, it would do three things.

For starters, it would add more drama and excitement if a game is tied after nine innings. Next, pitching staffs would be saved from having to reach back for extra innings. Finally, there would be no more concerns over a runner on second base to start extra innings. This would be cutting straight to the chase and adding more excitement.