Tigers Pitcher Troy Melton Is Making MLB History Early in His Career

Even though the Detroit Tigers just traded away left-hander Tarik Skubal, the franchise may already have its next star pitcher in its current rotation.

Tigers right-hander Troy Melton has been downright dominant on the mound so far in 2026. The 25-year-old has a 1.58 ERA in 12 starts this season, with 64 strikeouts in 74 innings. The young righty made his big league debut last year, posting a 2.76 ERA in 16 games (four starts). And since reaching the majors, the 2022 fourth-round draft pick has accomplished a feat no other pitcher in MLB history has.

Through his first 16 starts in the big leagues, Melton is the only MLB pitcher since earned runs became an official stat in 1913 to have an ERA under 2.00, a WHIP under 1.00, and 13 or more team wins, according to OptaSTATS on X, formerly known as Twitter. While it's obviously still early in the right-hander's career, that's likely an encouraging statistic for Tigers fans to see following Skubal's departure.

How the emergence of Troy Melton could impact the AL playoff race

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton (52) high-fives first base coach Anthony Sanders (77) in the dugout after a pitching change during the sixth inning against the Athletics at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite sending Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline, the Tigers are still in the American League playoff picture this year. Entering play on Wednesday, Detroit is 55-58, 1.5 games back of the AL's third Wild Card Spot. They're also only 4.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central.

Several AL teams are within striking distance of a playoff spot right now. But for the Tigers, it would be especially impressive if they still managed to make the postseason after trading away the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner. And if Detroit is going to make that happen, Melton will seemingly have to play a major role in the team's late-season turnaround.

The Tigers reportedly have reinforcements on the way, too. Right-hander Jackson Jobe, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, is expected to return to the big league rotation this weekend, according to the Detroit News' Chris McCosky. The 24-year-old has been recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Regardless of how Detroit's season ends, though, Melton has established himself as a hurler to watch for the rest of this year and beyond.