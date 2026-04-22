3 Masataka Yoshida Fits If Red Sox Break Up Crowded Outfield
If you're a Major League Baseball team out there in need of a new outfielder, look no further than the Boston Red Sox.
Boston entered the day on Tuesday sporting a 9-13 record. Clearly, the Red Sox aren't what many around the league thought they would be, at least to kick off the season. Boston won 89 games in 2025 and entered the season expected to be among the top contenders in the American League. So far, that hasn't been the case.
One thing that should be a strength, but arguably hasn't been for the team has been its outfield logjam. Boston has five talented outfielders in Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida. When you look at this group, clearly, it's talented. But it's impossible to give everyone the playing time that they need. Masataka Yoshida entered the day slashing .324/.477/.412 on Tuesday in 14 games played. Jarren Duran entered the day slashing .164/.243/.254 in 17 games played.
Yoshida has been great and has forced his way into the lineup. Duran has struggled and therefore has seen his playing time come down. The roster isn't maximized when you have someone like Yoshida or Duran on the bench each night. There's been some chatter about the idea of flipping Duran. But his value is low. What about Yoshida?
Here are three teams that should pursue Masataka Yoshida:
St. Louis Cardinals
The Red Sox and Cardinals have come together on multiple deals over the last year. St. Louis has a question mark in left field. Yoshida could solve it. It's a bit early in the season to be thinking about trades. But if the Red Sox want to solve their outfield logjam and the Cardinals want a left fielder, it could work.
Seattle Mariners
The Mariners have the potential to be among the best overall teams in baseball. Their pitching is that good. But the offense hasn't followed, and Brendan Donovan is now on the Injured List. The Mariners could use an offensive boost, specifically in the outfield. Yoshida could be that guy.
San Diego Padres
The Padres were among the teams interested in Duran last year. What about Yoshida this season? The Padres have an opportunity to make a run right now with the Los Angeles Dodgers dealing with injuries. It wouldn't hurt to add another bat and Yoshida would give the team a professional hitter with upside.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com