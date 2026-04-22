3 Masataka Yoshida Fits If Red Sox Break Up Crowded Outfield

If you're a Major League Baseball team out there in need of a new outfielder, look no further than the Boston Red Sox.

Boston entered the day on Tuesday sporting a 9-13 record. Clearly, the Red Sox aren't what many around the league thought they would be, at least to kick off the season. Boston won 89 games in 2025 and entered the season expected to be among the top contenders in the American League. So far, that hasn't been the case.

One thing that should be a strength, but arguably hasn't been for the team has been its outfield logjam. Boston has five talented outfielders in Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida. When you look at this group, clearly, it's talented. But it's impossible to give everyone the playing time that they need. Masataka Yoshida entered the day slashing .324/.477/.412 on Tuesday in 14 games played. Jarren Duran entered the day slashing .164/.243/.254 in 17 games played.

Yoshida has been great and has forced his way into the lineup. Duran has struggled and therefore has seen his playing time come down. The roster isn't maximized when you have someone like Yoshida or Duran on the bench each night. There's been some chatter about the idea of flipping Duran. But his value is low. What about Yoshida?

Here are three teams that should pursue Masataka Yoshida:

St. Louis Cardinals

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Red Sox and Cardinals have come together on multiple deals over the last year. St. Louis has a question mark in left field. Yoshida could solve it. It's a bit early in the season to be thinking about trades. But if the Red Sox want to solve their outfield logjam and the Cardinals want a left fielder, it could work.

Seattle Mariners

May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Mariners have the potential to be among the best overall teams in baseball. Their pitching is that good. But the offense hasn't followed, and Brendan Donovan is now on the Injured List. The Mariners could use an offensive boost, specifically in the outfield. Yoshida could be that guy.

San Diego Padres

May 24, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Diego Padres hats in the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Padres were among the teams interested in Duran last year. What about Yoshida this season? The Padres have an opportunity to make a run right now with the Los Angeles Dodgers dealing with injuries. It wouldn't hurt to add another bat and Yoshida would give the team a professional hitter with upside.