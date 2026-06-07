Yankees' Cam Schlittler Keeps Making History After Red Sox Domination

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox faced off on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium and New York ace Cam Schlittler made some history against New York's biggest rival.

Schlittler pitched 5 2/3 innings against Boston and allowed just four base hits and one earned run as New York came out on top, 6-1. In the process, he became the third pitcher in Major League Baseball history to strike out 160 or more batters and have an ERA below 2.40 in their first 28 big league games, per Codify.

"The only pitchers in MLB history to strike out 160+ batters and have an ERA below 2.40 in their first 28 MLB games: José Fernández, Paul Skenes, Cam Schlittler."

The only pitchers in MLB history to strike out 160+ batters and have an ERA below 2.40 in their first 28 MLB games:



José Fernández

Paul Skenes

Cam Schlittler 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iZ2UnMwNGB — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 7, 2026

The Yankees Star Has Been A Thorn In Boston's Side

Jun 2, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That's not all. He also is just one of two pitchers in Yankees history with a sub-1.90 ERA and 85 or more strikeouts in their first 14 games pitched of a season, per Katie Sharp of Stathead.

"Yankees with sub-1.90 ERA and 85+ K in first 14 games pitched of a season: Cam Schlittler (2026), Ron Guidry (1978)," Sharp wrote.

Schlittler has now made 28 starts for the Yankees since last season and has a 2.38 career ERA and 173 strikeouts in 155 innings pitched. So far this season, he has made 14 starts for New York and has a 1.87 ERA and an 89-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 82 innings pitched. Also, he has a 7-3 record for the Yankees.

The Massachusetts native has been a thorn in Boston's side since last season. He took the mound in the Wild Card round of the playoffs between the two AL East rivals and pitched eight shutout innings and knocked Boston out of the playoffs. Since then, the Yankees star and Boston fans have had drama.

Schlittler is just 25 years old. The baseball world has talked about Paul Skenes endlessly over the last three seasons. Now, it is safe to say that Schlittler is the American League version of Skenes and that's certainly going to be a problem for fellow American League East teams for years to come. He has already been a problem for Boston.

The Yankees are in a difficult spot with Aaron Judge on the shelf for a while. But if New York can continue to pitch like this, it is still going to be a serious threat in the weak American League.