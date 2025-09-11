3 MLB Star Free Agents To Watch This Offseason - With Potential Fits
The 2025 Major League Baseball regular season is spiraling towards the finish line right now.
We are now just weeks away from the season coming to a close. How about that? It feels like just yesterday Spring Training was beginning, and now the end of the regular season is in sight. With that being said, the postseason will soon arrive and one team will walk away victorious and hoising the World Series trophy.
There's going to be plenty said about the playoff push. But, what about afterward? With the season coming to its end, free agency has already started to get some buzz. That's because there are some superstars who could be heading to the open market.
Without further ado, let's talk about three stars who could shake up the market, and which teams make sense as fits.
Where will the top stars go?
No. 1: Kyle Tucker - Current Team: Chicago Cubs
This one is pretty obvious. Tucker is the jewel of this year's free agent class. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be over $500 million across 12 years. That makes sense. He's just 28 years old and is the type of bat you build an entire lineup around. He's older than Juan Soto so he surely will get less than the mammoth of a deal he got last offseason, but he is similarly impactful in the lineup when fully healthy.
Potential fits: Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants
Why: The Cubs gave up a haul to get Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros. He has fit their lineup well and is one of the reasons for Chicago's turnaround this year. A superstar can't be mentioned and not linked to Los Angeles. Financially, it shouldn't work. But, the Dodgers always find a way to get involved. The Giants brought in Rafael Devers this year, but are always on the lookout for expensive stars. They tend to miss out, though. We'll probably see them mentioned for that reason, but not actually land Tucker.
No. 2: Alex Bregman - Current Team: Boston Red Sox
Bregman comes with the caveat that he has an opt-out in his deal so he's not guaranteed to be a free agent. That seems likely after a great first season in Boston. He's among the league's best offensive third basemen, has won a Gold Glove, is a leader in the clubhouse, and has plenty of playoff success. What else could you ask for?
Potential fits: Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers
Why: The Red Sox fit is obvious. He has been great in Boston and has helped completely change the perception of the organization after three rough years. The Yankees are a team that has struggled at third base. They've gotten a close look at him this year and are always big-game hunting. Detroit was the team, along with Boston, most tied to Detroit last year. The Tigers are contenders and could still use a bat.
No. 3 Framber Valdez - Current Team: Houston Astros
Arguably the top starter heading to free agency. Spotrac is currently projecting his market value to be just over $200 million across six years. There was some drama with him recently, but nothing crazy enough to kill his market. At least not when you're a two-time All-Star with a career 3.32 ERA.
Potential fits: New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays
Why: Valdez's market is harder to project, but bear with me. The Mets have the most money in baseball and are right on the doorstep of really contending. Pitching has been a question this year. Valdez would be this year's big splash in this scenario. Same thing as above with the Dodgers. They shouldn't be able to afford him. But, always find a way. With all of the talent the Dodgers have, the pitching has been decimated this year by injuries. Wouldn't put it past them to sign the top available starter if they don't win the World Series. The Blue Jays are a left field pick, but they have proven this year that they can be really good with this core. Adding another ace would put them over the top in the AL, especially if they can keep Bo Bichette.
