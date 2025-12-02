Mariners Predicted To Sign $182 Million Superstar From Red Sox

The Seattle Mariners were one of the best teams in the league this season, but they fell short of a World Series berth after they were bounced from the postseason by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Mariners built a World Series level team with a few big trades at the trade deadline. They added Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez in a pair of deals with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but both stars entered free agency at the end of the year.

The team has already re-signed Naylor on a huge deal. He was seemingly their top priority this offseason and they showed that to be true by securing him on a big deal early in the winter.

But the front office still needs to re-sign or replace Suárez. There's a chance they go after a new deal with Suárez, but there are also some other options on the market.

Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com recently predicted the Mariners would sign superstar infielder Alex Bregman away from the Boston Red Sox this winter. Bregman is projected to sign a monster $182 million deal this offseason, per Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

Mariners could be a solid landing spot for Alex Bregman

"It's time to go all-in in Seattle, after being achingly close to its first pennant in 2025," Caldera wrote.

This would be quite a shocking move for the Mariners to make. They would seemingly have a chance at Bregman on a short-term deal worth a high average annual value, but Bregman is likely chasing a long-term deal.

Still, the Mariners could find a way to put together the money to chase Bregman in free agency. He would fill a huge hole at third base for the next few years.

But the Red Sox are likely to be aggressive in Bregman's sweepstakes, too. Boston needs to find a star at third base to help their team get back to the postseason for the next few years. The Red Sox have quite a bright future with all their young talent, but they need more veterans to help them win now.

