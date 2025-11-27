Predictions For Top 3 Free-Agent Pitchers After Dylan Cease Joins Blue Jays

Dylan Cease sure set the bar high.

With a reported seven-year, $210 million contract to join the Toronto Blue Jays, Cease seemingly established that any worries about the talent in this year's free-agent starting pitching class, or the fact that many of these free agents come with question marks, probably shouldnt be worries anymore.

Will the rest of these big names quickly follow Cease with sizable contracts? It will be fascinating to find out, as there's definitely depth behind them, but if teams are looking for ceiling, these three stand out.

So based on the intel gathered from the Cease-Toronto agreement, let's project not only where the top three remaining free agent starters sign, but how much their new teams will shell out for them.

Framber Valdez (old team: Houston Astros)

Had he not drawn unwanted attention to himself for the cross-up incident with catcher César Salazar in August, Valdez might be looking at a deal of a similar magnitude to Cease's. But even if we ignore that incident, the fact that Valdez just turned 32 could limit the years on his next contract.

However, Valdez has the most polished track record of anyone on the market, and that included Cease as well. He's the only two-time All-Star still in his prime, the only former ace of a World Series champion under 40, and there are still a lot of very needy teams that could be desperate to pay him.

Now that the Blue Jays have signed Cease, the No. 1 team combining starting pitching need and deep pockets is the New York Mets.

Prediction: signs with Mets for five years, $175 million

Ranger Suárez (Philadelphia Phillies)

Sep 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park.

Suárez's case is an interesting one, because he's never qualified for an ERA title, yet over the last two years, he's flown under the radar in a Phillies rotation chock-full of superstars. His playoff track record is absurd (1.48 ERA in 42 2/3 innings), and he's only heading into his age-30 season.

Because he gives up a reasonably high number of fly balls, Suárez could thrive in a big ballpark, and the San Francisco Giants have long been a paradise for pitchers with that batted ball profile. Plus, we know this Giants front office has no aversion to big-money deals.

Prediction: signs with Giants for six years, $171 million

Tatsuya Imai (Seibu Lions)

Imai is the youngest pitcher on this list and may well have the highest ceiling. He just hasn't tested himself against major league competition yet, though all he's said throughout his free agency makes it clear he's embracing every challenge in front of him.

While we're not going to rule the Los Angeles Dodgers out based on Imai's comments that he'd rather beat the defending World Series champions than join them, there are likely going to be teams that love that mentality so much that they're willing to throw a few extra dollars his way.

And although owner Hal Steinbrenner keeps talking about tightening the purse strings, ultimately, the New York Yankees still have it in them to beat out just about any foe for a free agent when they feel like doing so.

Prediction: signs with Yankees for seven years, $196 million

