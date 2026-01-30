Spring training is just around the corner and several teams still have some holes to fill on their rosters.

First base, in particular, is one position where multiple veteran free agents are available as the calendar turns to February. Names such as Carlos Santana, Paul Goldschmidt, Luis Arráez, Rhys Hoskins, and more are all potential impact players who remain unsigned at this point in the offseason.

Here are three teams that might want to consider bringing in a veteran first baseman for the upcoming season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Washington Nationals

Sep 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Nationals third base Brady House (55) is safe at first base as Chicago Cubs first base Carlos Santana (41) makes a tag during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

As it stands, the in-house options for the Washington Nationals at first base appear to be Luis García Jr. and Andrés Chaparro. García Jr. has been with the Nationals for the past six years, but he's appeared almost exclusively as a middle infielder outside of two games at first base last season.

If the Nationals are interested in converting García Jr. into a full-time first baseman, bringing in a veteran at the position makes even more sense. A former Gold Glove Award winner like Santana could be the perfect mentor for García Jr. while also serving as a reliable late-game defensive replacement if necessary. And Santana could even slot in for a spot start at first base to let García Jr. get some work in at second base and keep that option in play throughout the season.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Aug 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) in action during the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Similar to the Nationals, the Arizona Diamondbacks enter the 2026 season with an option at first base who has been a part of the team for six years in Pavin Smith. The 2017 first-round pick appeared in 36 games at first base last year, but he's also spent time in the outfield and as a designated hitter.

Arizona could elect to see what Smith can do with regular playing time at first base. On the other hand, the D-backs may also see the benefit in bringing in a veteran who could further Smith's development at the position while additionally providing value in a bench or platoon role.

While Santana could fit the bill here, an Arizona-Goldschmidt reunion might intrigue fans of the franchise. The 38-year-old spent the first eight years of his career with the D-backs and could provide some righty offense to complement Smith's lefty swing.

Miami Marlins

Jun 13, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Speaking of reunions, the Miami Marlins could benefit from evaluating the first base market and possibly reuniting with Luis Arráez. The three-time batting champion isn't exactly known for his defensive prowess at the position, but this could be a unique opportunity for a team to sign a player who may not have been thought to still be available this late in the offseason.

Even if the Marlins aren't interested in bringing Arráez back to Miami, they still seem to have an opening at first base. In-house options at this time include Christopher Morel, Graham Pauley, and Liam Hicks, who all lack experience at the position. Veterans like Santana, Goldschmidt, or Hoskins could each act as mentors on a young team and potential trade chips at the deadline.

More MLB: 3 More Moves Rockies Could Make to Improve Club in 2026 and Beyond