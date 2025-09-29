3 Players Astros Could Lose After Missing 2025 Playoffs
The Houston Astros will not be in the playoffs this year.
You didn't read that wrong. Houston will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Astros began the team's best stretch of baseball in franchise history in 2017. Houston won the World Series in 2017 and 2022 and made it to the American League Championship Series every year, aside from 2024 when Houston was knocked out in the Wild Card round. The Astros had a good season and finished the campaign with an 87-75 record, but the Seattle Mariners surpassed them and won the American League West.
The Cleveland Guardians are the hottest team in baseball and were able to surpas the Astros in the standings as well. Now, the Astros are going to have some tough decisions to make.
Here are three guys who could be gone in Houston ahead of 2026:
Who will be back for the Astros?
Framber Valdez - Starting Pitcher
Valdez is the most obvious option. The big lefty has been phenomenal for the Astros. He's a two-time All-Star and has a 3.36 career ERA in eight seasons, but he's heading to free agency and will have plenty of suitors. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just under $200 million across six years. With all of the questions the club has, will they be willing to make a massive investment to keep the hurler around?
Craig Kimbrel - Relief Pitcher
Kimbrel joined the Astros late in the season and was solid. He pitched to a 2.45 ERA in 13 games for the Astros. He's a 16-year MLB veteran and has a career 2.58 ERA. It would be nice to bring him back. But, Kimbrel is 37 years old right now. Will the Astros attempt to bring him back for another season at 38 years old?
Lance McCullers Jr. - Starting Pitcher
McCullers has been around the block for the Astros. He has one more season under his five-year $85 million deal. Injuries have significantly impacted his time with Houston. If there was a guy to try to trade to free up cash, it would be McCullers.
