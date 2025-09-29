Pete Alonso Announcement Could Shake Up National League
The New York Mets had a brutal end to the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
There's no ifs, ands, or buts about it. There was a time in which the Mets were the top team in baseball. But, that wasn't the case over the last few months of the season and New York now is on the outside looking in with the playoffs kicking off this upcoming week. New York missed the playoffs on the last day of the regular season, and now its future is up in the air when it comes to superstar first baseman Pete Alonso.
Alonso played in all 162 games for the Mets this season and slashed .272/.347/.524 with 38 homers, 126 RBIs, 61 walks, 41 doubles, and 87 runs scored. Alonso bet on himself before the 2025 season. He signed a two-year, $54 million deal with an opt-out after the season.
After the Mets were knocked out on Sunday, Alonso thanked the organization and made it clear that he loves the Mets, but also noted that he will be using the opt-out this offseason.
"For me, playing for this organization, this city - they've continued to believe in me," Alonso said. "I love playing here. There's some great guys in this clubhouse, some great people on the staff. Every single day, it's been a pleasure coming to work and putting on the orange and blue.
"I've really appreciated it and have been nothing but full of gratitude every single day. Nothing is guaranteed, but we'll see what happens - I've loved being a Met. Hopefully, they've appreciated me the same."
He was asked afterward if he expects that he will use his opt-out and Alonso responded by saying: "Yeah, yes."
Where will Pete Alonso go?
It's not a shocking update. He bet on himself and had one of the best overall seasons of his career to this point. Alonso going to free agency adds another superstar into the mix along the likes of Kyle Tucker, Framber Valdez, and Kyle Schwarber along with potentially guys like Alex Bregman and Cody Bellinger.
He is the first baseman to watch out there on the open market. His ultimate decision will have a massive impact on the National League overall. If he stays with the Mets, that obviously gives the club a chance to turn around and be a contender next year. If he were to leave the Mets, that would shake up the power in the NL East in general and make things easier for the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. Any team that signs him would immediately have a better chance in the playoffs.
If he were to leave the National League in general and sign with an American League club, that would be a devastating blow to a club that is supposed to be one of the top teams in the league. The Mets had a disaster to end the season, but New York signed Juan Soto to a long-term deal and still has more money than anyone else. This is a team that is building towards being a contender. If you take Alonso off the team, clearly, that would change things.
If he lands with the Mets, they will have a chance to get back to the playoffs. But, imagine if he were to land with a team like the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, or the San Diego Padres? His decision is going to shake up the National League, and MLB in general.
