3 Players Braves Could Lose After Missing 2025 Playoffs
The Atlanta Braves certainly didn't have the season that they wanted to have in 2025.
Atlanta has been one of the most dominant teams in the National League in recent memory, despite a plethora of high-impact injuries. Before the 2025 season, the last time the Braves missed the playoffs was back in 2017. The Braves missed the playoffs four straight seasons (2014-2017) and then made the playoffs from 2018-2024. The Braves won 101 games in 2022, 104 games in 2023, and 89 games in 2024, despite more high-impact injuries than potentially any other team in baseball. In 2025, the Braves finished with a 76-86 record and in fourth place in the National League East. The Philadelphia Phillies finished in first place, followed by the New York Mets, and Miami Marlins before the Braves.
The Braves have all of the talent in the world, but injuries have hurt this team. Now, the offseason is here for Atlanta and it will be interesting to see who will return -- and who could be on their way out of town.
Here are three guys that could be on the way out of town for the Braves:
Who will be back for the Atlanta Braves?
Marcell Ozuna - Outfielder
Ozuna spent the last six seasons with the Braves. In 2023, he had 40 homers and 100 RBIs. In 2024, he had 39 homers, 104 RBIs, and batted over. 300. But, he took a step back this year with 21 homers, 68 RBIs, and a .232/.355/.400 in 145 games. He's going to be a free agent after the season. Ozuna was floated in trade chatter this summer but didn't get moved. Keep an eye on him this winter.
Raisel Iglesias - Relief Pitcher
Iglesias is 35 years old and had a 3.21 ERA in 70 appearances for the Braves. He's an 11-year MLB veteran and has been great for Atlanta, but he's among the team's free agents heading to the open market this winter.
Carlos Carrasco - Starting Pitcher
Carrasco made just three starts for Atlanta this season. He's 38 years old and is heading to free agency. It would be surprising to see him back.
