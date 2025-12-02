Eugenio Suárez Projected To Ditch Mariners For Deal With AL Contender

The Seattle Mariners were one of the best teams in the league this season. They built their roster in a multitude of ways over the last few seasons.

The Mariners have a lot of talent on their roster that was brought in through the MLB Draft over the last few years. They've put together incredible draft classes for years, which has bolstered their farm system up quite a bit. But they've also used free agency to add to their roster. Seattle typically isn't a huge player in free agency, but the front office has made additions.

The Mariners also hit the trade market hard at the trade deadline this season. They swung a pair of trades with the Arizona Diamondbacks to acquire infielders Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez. But both sluggers hit free agency at the end of the season. The Mariners have already re-signed Naylor, but Suárez could be headed to a new team in the coming weeks.

Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com recently projected Suárez would ditch the Mariners in free agency and sign a massive deal with the Detroit Tigers this offseason.

Tigers could be the perfect landing spot for Eugenio Suárez

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws out Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) at first base in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"If they miss out on third baseman Alex Bregman, Detroit could pivot here," Caldera wrote.

The Tigers have Tarik Skubal under contract for one more year. They're likely looking for a big contract extension with their ace, but they should also prioritize building the team around him while he's under contract.

The Tigers need to find a solution at third base. The top player on the market is Alex Bregman, but the Tigers might not be able to afford signing him. Bregman could sign for closer to $200 million while Suárez might sign for around $75 million.

As a result, the Tigers could opt to go after the former Mariners slugger to bolster their roster. This move would push the team in the right direction while not breaking the bank. It's the perfect fit for both sides.

