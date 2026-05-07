3 Players the Tigers Could Trade to Blow it Up After Tarik Skubal's Injury

The Detroit Tigers have a contending roster whenever Tarik Skubal is active and healthy. That's been the case for the last three years, but Skubal is going to be out for a few months after suffering an elbow injury that requires surgery.

This injury leaves the Tigers with two decisions. They can either opt to buy in a trade that brings in another pitcher who could replace Skubal and keep the Tigers in contention. Or they could opt to blow up their roster by trading a few veteran players at the trade deadline.

If they opt to blow it up, who could the Tigers look to trade this season?

RHP Kyle Finnegan

Apr 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The top trade candidate in Detroit would be their best relief pitcher, Kyle Finnegan. Finnegan has been incredible for the Tigers since being acquired last season, tossing 18 innings with three earned runs in Detroit last season before turning his play up another notch this season. He holds a sub-1.00 ERA through 16 2/3 innings this year.

Finnegan would be a very coveted player on the trade block if the Tigers opt to cut ties with him. He's under contract through next season, but if the Tigers look to blow it up, trading him, clearing his money off the payroll, and adding prospects could be worth it. If they struggle over the next few months, expect Finnegan to be on the market.

RHP Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty (9) looks on before pitching against Texas Rangers during the third inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, May 1, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting pitching is coveted on the trade market. Veteran starting pitching with postseason experience is especially coveted. That means that Tigers pitching Jack Flaherty could have a market for himself if the Tigers opt to blow it up and he begins to turn it around. Flaherty has the potential to make waves as an expiring trade chip, especially since the Tigers likely wouldn't want to bring him back if they're heading toward a new era without Skubal.

2B Gleyber Torres

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) bats a single against Texas Rangers during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Tigers are looking to blow it up, they should consider trading Gleyber Torres. Torres has been one of their better players this season, slashing .259/.389/.328 with a 1.2 WAR and 18 runs scored. He sits on an expiring contract, so he would clearly be looked at as a trade candidate if the Tigers are looking to head in a different direction.

A bonus trade option would be Skubal himself. The Tigers could trade him to a contender for a small return of solid prospects if a contending team is willing to bet on him returning from injury in a big way.