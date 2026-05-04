How Tarik Skubal Injury Bombshell Impacts AL Playoff Picture, Pitching Market

The Detroit Tigers just delivered devastating news on the status of the team's star pitcher and back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner.

Left-hander Tarik Skubal has been placed on the 15-day injured list, the Tigers announced on Monday. The southpaw is set to undergo a procedure to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow, according to multiple reports, including the New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jeff Passan. According to Passan, this could lead to the 29-year-old missing two to three months of the season.

While that estimated timeline suggests Skubal may pitch again later this year, this is still a massive blow to the Tigers. This is the lefty's final season under contract with Detroit, so the team was expected to approach the 2026 campaign with a win-now mentality. But now, this latest development will undoubtedly send shockwaves across the league.

What Tarik Skubal's elbow injury means for the rest of the league and his future

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Before play begins on Monday, the Tigers are tied with the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the American League Central at 18-17. But with Skubal set to be sidelined for a big chunk of the season, the standings could look drastically different by the time he's ready to return to the mound. And even then, it's unclear what sort of workload restrictions could be placed on the southpaw as he attempts to ramp back up for a possible late-season push by Detroit.

Skubal's injury could also have a major impact on the pitching market at the trade deadline. If the two-time Cy Young Award winner was fully healthy and the Tigers started to slump for any reason this year, they may have considered trading him before he potentially walks in free agency. But now, a team would likely be a little more cautious about trading away a massive prospect haul for just a couple of months of a pitcher recovering from elbow surgery.

This situation could have a ripple effect on Skubal's free agency, too. Heading into this season, the southpaw was widely expected to attract lucrative long-term contract offers in the upcoming offseason. If there are concerns surrounding the lefty's elbow, though, that could be reflected in the years and dollar amounts being thrown around. That, in turn, could also affect the value of deals for other free agent arms.

Overall, it's no exaggeration to say that Skubal's injury will shake up several facets of the league both this year and beyond.