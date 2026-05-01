3 Trades the Tigers Could Make to Go All-In With Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers have a very tough decision to make this season. Tarik Skubal is in the final year of his contract. They can either keep him on the roster and attempt to make a World Series run with him, or they can trade him for a haul of MLB players and prospects to kickstart their team into the future.

The Tigers are a solid team right now, and they're only getting better, so it seems like they're trending in the direction of keeping him, even though there are plenty of teams that would be eager to trade for him.

If they're going to keep him and attempt to win this year, they need to go in. Which players could they trade for in an attempt to go all in?

Trade for Astros LHP Steven Okert

Apr 4, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Steven Okert (48) throws to an Athletics batter during the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

The Tigers' bullpen has been a weakness this year, as closer Kenley Jansen has been lit up a bit over the course of the season. They need to make a few additions to the bullpen if they want to be a real contender in October.

A trade for Houston Astros lefty Steven Okert would be a solid move. It wouldn't fix the closer woes, but it would make the unit a lot better. Okert holds a 4.50 ERA with seven earned runs in 14 innings this season, but three of those seven runs came in his last outing. Aside from one bad day, he's been consistent for the Astros.

Trade for Cardinals RHP Riley O'Brien

Apr 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) is congratulated by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) after the final out against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

If the Tigers want to spend a bit more, they could target St. Louis Cardinals closer Riley O'Brien to work in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings of close games, depending on the situation. O'Brien has been dominant this season, holding a 29 percent strikeout rate and a 1.7 percent walk rate while throwing in the upper 90s. He's been one of the better relief pitchers in the league so far, which makes him the perfect target for the Tigers if they want to add a high-leverage arm to their bullpen.

Trade for Red Sox OF Jarren Duran

Mar 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) prepares on deck in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Tigers need some production in center field, too. The best buy-low option on the market is Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

Duran has struggled tremendously this season, but the Tigers could bet big on him by acquiring him without losing any big league talent. They could send a few middle-tier prospects to the Red Sox to bring Duran to Detroit. At his best, he would slot into the top of the lineup for the Tigers. At his worst, which is how he's playing right now, it's hard to justify putting him in the lineup. But this also drops his trade value by quite a bit, which is good news for the Tigers. A trade like this could be in the future if the Tigers want to bet on Duran.