3 Potential Phillies Manager Fits After Rob Thomson Firing, Alex Cora Miss

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies opted to fire their manager, Rob Thomson, despite the fact that he's led them to a few big seasons over the last few years. The Phillies are one of the worst teams in the league right now in terms of record.

After the firing, MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported the Phillies offered former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora the job, but Cora declined. Cora was recently fired by the Red Sox, much like Thomson.

"Alex Cora, who was fired Saturday by the Boston Red Sox, was officially offered the Philadelphia Phillies managerial job on Monday afternoon but rejected it, two persons with direct knowledge of the decision told USA TODAY Sports, instead deciding to instead spend time with his family," Nightengale wrote on Tuesday.

With Cora off the board, the Phillies will need to dive into the market to try to find their long-term manager. They could pivot back to Cora after the season, as it seemed like he declined the offer because he wanted to spend time with his family rather than because he didn't want to be with the Phillies specifically.

Who could the Phillies look to sign instead?

Interim Manager Don Mattingly

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies coach Don Mattingly (8) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The easy answer is interim manager Don Mattingly, who took over for the Phillies after Thomson was fired.

Mattingly last managed the Miami Marlins in 2022, but he was given a rebuilding team when he took over in 2016, so he was never set up for much success. Still, he's one of the more respected members in baseball.

This move wouldn't make very many people happy, but if the team turns the play around the season and surges into the postseason, it would be hard to cut ties with Mattingly in favor of a different manager.

Brandon Hyde

Apr 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brandon Hyde was the American League Manager of the Year with the Baltimore Orioles a few years ago, but he finds himself without a job at this point. He helped turn around a struggling Orioles team in a matter of a few years. He's currently working with the Tampa Bay Rays, but he could look to move on to another job as a manager in the next year.

David Ross

Sep 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Cubs manager David Ross (3) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

David Ross was fired as the manager of the Chicago Cubs because they had the opportunity to sign Craig Counsell. Ross wasn't fired because he was a bad manager. In fact, he's always been seen as a very respectable manager. He was put in the spotlight as a coach for Team USA during the World Baseball Classic, too. The Phillies could jump at the opportunity to land him, especially since he worked closely with stars Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.