Phillies-White Sox Trade Just Helped Philly In Open NL East Race

It's just June 11, but we've already seen a handful of small-scale trades get done around Major League Baseball.

The most prominent deal that has gotten done so far this season has been the San Francisco Giants trading two-time Gold Glove Award winner Patrick Bailey to the Cleveland Guardians. On Thursday, another deal got done. The Philadelphia Phillies acquired outfielder Derek Hill from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder Dylan Campbell and infielder Jose Colmenares.

"The Phillies have acquired OF Derek Hill and international bonus pool money from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for OF Dylan Campbell and INF Jose Colmenares. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Jackson Rutledge was designated for assignment," the Phillies announced.

The Phillies Made A Move

Jun 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Derek Hill (25) runs after hitting an RBI-single against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski shared in April that he had been having trade talks earlier than ever before. Clearly, that is the case. Philadelphia's outfield depth is thin with Adolis García hurting his shoulder and Johan Rojas hurting his elbow. This is the type of move that will help Philadelphia in the short term and is yet another example of trade talks already happening around the league.

Hill is a seven-year big league veteran with experience with the Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins, and the Chicago White Sox. Before the trade, he slashed .213/.284/.375 with a .659 OPS, four homers, eight RBIs, seven stolen bases, and one double in 50 games played. For the Phillies, they needed more outfield depth. The time was now to make a move. The reason why that is the case is that the National League East is wide open. Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves was placed on the Injured List due to a hamstring injury.

The Phillies are eight games behind the Braves right now. That's a lot to make up, but the Phillies have played just 68 games on the season. Philadelphia has 94 games left and the trade deadline will be here on Aug. 3, so there's plenty of time to make more moves. Hill may not be a big-name addition, but he's another depth option for a club that needed it. The Phillies have been hot recently and are 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Right now, the NL East is up the air and the Phillies are trending up as the Braves slowly start to trend down.