All NL East Eyes On Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have been the best team in baseball so far this season.

Atlanta has 67 games under its belt this season and has a 45-22 record. That's absurd and is a pace of 108 wins across 162 games. The Braves are currently running away in the National League East, but there was a scare on Tuesday night.

Superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left the club's game on Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox after suffering a hamstring injury while running to first base.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is exiting the game after suffering an injury running to first base pic.twitter.com/iJfDcF1BCV — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 10, 2026

If Acuña ends up needing to miss any time, this would be the time for a team in the National League East to make a move and try to close the gap in the division. Right now, the Philadelphia Phillies are in second place in the National League East at 36-31. If anyone is going to have any chance of catching the Braves this season, it would be the Phillies, but they are currently nine games out of first place.

The Braves Star Exited

Jun 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Acuña's hamstring injury is going to impact this race. While this is the case, Braves broadcaster Wiley Ballard shared on X that at this time, Acuña isn't expected to land on the Injured List.

"Ronald Acuña will not be placed on the injured list at this time," Ballard wrote. "He’s day-to-day for now. Walt Weiss also added that they don’t think it’s 'as bad as the last one' (referring to his hamstring injury earlier this year)."

Acuña also made it clear on Tuesday that he wasn't dealing with any pain.

“This one isn’t as bad. I don’t feel any pain, I just feel a little bit tight, so let’s see what happens in the MRI tomorrow," Acuña said.

Ronald Acuña Jr. on his injury:



“I’m disappointed, man.”



On how it compares to previous injuries he’s dealt with:



“This one isn’t as bad. I don’t feel any pain, I just feel a little bit tight, so let’s see what happens in the MRI tomorrow.”



Overall, a positive update from the… pic.twitter.com/YXkWgVRX5e — Zach Sweet (@by_ZachSweet) June 10, 2026

All eyes on the National League East are going to be on the former Most Valuable Player and the Braves for the foreseeable future until more information comes out about the injury. Without Acuña, the Braves are still very good. But they would be more vulnerable than with him on the field, of course.

The Phillies have won seven of their last 10 games and have turned their season around since firing former manager Rob Thomson. If any team has any chance in the division of closing the gap a bit, it would be Philadelphia. Beyond the Phillies, the Washington Nationals are in third place and are 10 1/2 games back. They're going to close the gap. The Miami Marlins are 13 games back and the New York Mets are 15 1/2 games back.