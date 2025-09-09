3 Sandy Alcántara Trade Landing Spots As Offseason Buzz Grows
The Miami Marlins are one of the more intriguing teams to follow in the upcoming offseason because they have multiple valuable trade chips on the roster. Players like Edward Cabrera, Sandy Alcántara, and Kyle Stowers could be traded in the offseason, and they would each have a very hot market if dangled on the trade block.
Alcántara was one of the biggest names discussed at the trade deadline this season, but he wasn't moved. Now, as he pitches better with each start, the Marlins will likely trade him in the offseason.
Who are three suitors that could look to land the Marlins' ace?
Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers have Tarik Skubal at the top of their pitching staff, but beyond that, it's been a struggle. This comes after adding top prospects and Jack Flaherty to the roster.
With Skubal headed for free agency in the near future, the Tigers will have at least one more chance to contend with him on the roster. They won't be able to sign a huge free agent pitcher because the money will always favor a big market like the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox.
But the Tigers could trade for an affordable starter like Alcántara, especially considering how talented Detroit's farm system is.
Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs were closely connected to Alcántara at the trade deadline, but no deal came to fruition.
With the offseason coming up, the Cubs will likely have most of their time, effort, and money wrapped up in re-signing Kyle Tucker or replacing him if he leaves.
That leaves the Cubs in a tough spot with their pitching staff. Chicago is another fit for Alcántara in a trade because he's affordable and under team control for a few more years. The fit made sense at the trade deadline, and it still makes sense heading into the offseason.
Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the best teams in baseball, but their pitching staff isn't great. They would be a perfect fit for Alcántara for multiple reasons.
With Bo Bichette entering free agency, the Blue Jays will have a lot of money wrapped up in reuniting with him. This limits their ability to sign pitching. But trading for a star like Alcántara isn't out of the picture.
The Blue Jays don't have the best farm system in baseball, especially on the pitching front, so adding a former Cy Young winner like Alcántara would be a huge step in the right direction.
