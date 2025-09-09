Marlins' 2024 Trade Addition Already Emerging As Star In Miami
The Miami Marlins are one of the worst teams in baseball right now, but they still have some talented young players on the roster. Players like Kyle Stowers, Sandy Alcántara, and Edward Cabrera are talented young stars, but the Marlins have even more talent funneling up through the farm system.
The Marlins have the chance to be a postseason contender again in a few seasons, if everything goes right with developing their young players. The farm system should produce some good talent, but the Marlins also have some rookies on the team who could be All-Stars within the next few years.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently listed Marlins rookie catcher Agustín Ramírez as one of the best rookies in the National League this season. Ramírez was added to the Marlins in the Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade that sent the Marlins star to the New York Yankees at the trade deadline in 2024.
Agustín Ramírez ranked among best NL rookies by MLB insider
"Ramirez, 23, has the most raw power of anyone in the NL rookie class. This year, in 507 plate appearances, he has belted 28 doubles and 19 home runs for Miami. His Bat Speed is in the 90th percentile and his xSlug is in the 70th percentile," Bowden wrote. "He’s also swiped 12 bases. On the other side, he’s struggled to hit for average and get on-base consistently. Defensively, he has ranked well below average behind the plate and almost half of his starts have come at DH. He has some work to do, but the physical tools are all there for him to develop into a middle of the lineup force."
Ramírez has shown incredible power potential at the big league level. He's likely going to float around 20-30 home runs for the next few years, but if he can improve his bat-to-ball skills, there's a chance he slugs 40 home runs in a year.
While he's a catcher by trade, the slugger looks to be more of a designated hitter than anything. The Marlins will likely make the permanent switch within the next few years. There's also a chance he could slide to first base, like catchers in the past have done. Ramírez looks to be a solid piece of Miami's future, regardless of position.
