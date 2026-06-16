3 Santiago Espinal Landing Spots With Dodgers Expected to DFA

The Los Angeles Dodgers have so much talent throughout the organization to the point that there aren't enough spots to go around.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared on Monday that the club is expected to designate former All-Star Santiago Espinal for assignment on Tuesday when Tommy Edman is activated off the Injured List, as shared on X by Jack Harris of the California Post.

"Dave Roberts said the Dodgers are going to DFA Santiago Espinal as the corresponding move for Tommy Edman’s return tomorrow," Harris wrote.

When you hear of moves like this, you typically would expect the player being DFA'd to be struggling, but Espinal has actually had a solid season so far. He has played in 36 games for Los Angeles and is slashing .268/.276/.375 with a .651 OPS, one homer, and seven RBIs. Not a massive sample size, but if the season were to end today, his .268 batting average actually would be the second-highest mark of his career. This is a guy who is 31 years old, can play all over the infield, has been solid so far this season and is a former All-Star. Someone should give him a shot. But who should that be?

Toronto Blue Jays

Mar 16, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Detail photo. A Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove rest on the first base dugout steps at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium before the game against the Miami Marlins . Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Espinal has gotten time at first base, second base, and third base so far this season. But he has also gotten time throughout his career at shortstop, left field and right field. For the Blue Jays, with Lenyn Sosa on the Injured List, it wouldn't hurt to add some more depth. When it comes specifically to the outfield, Anthony Santander, Daulton Varsho, and Addison Barger are all on the Injured List. Espinal played in the outfield as recently as last season. It wouldn't hurt to roll the dice.

Chicago White Sox

Jul 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Chicago White Sox hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The White Sox are another team that has been bitten by the injury bug with guys like Munetaka Murakami, Brooks Baldwin, Tanner Murray, and Austin Hays all on the Injured List. Another bench bat wouldn't hurt and Espinal has shown that he's perfectly capable of being just that.

Philadephia Phillies

Jun 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The glove and hat of Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford (2) in the dugout during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies are in a good spot overall as a team, but the offense needs a boost. Bryson Stott is batting .230, Trea Turner is batting .216, and Alec Bohm is batting .219. Plus, the outfield has been ravaged by injuries. Getting a guy like Espinal, who could fill in all over and has been good offensively would be a step in the right direction.