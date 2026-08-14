Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 14

A wild series opener between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers saw Edwin Diaz blow a two-run lead in the ninth inning, and L.A. is now multiple games back of the Brewers in the race for the No. 1 seed in the National League.

Luckily for the Dodgers, they have right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound on Friday night for Game 2.

Yamamoto has been lights out in the 2026 season, posting a 2.65 ERA while leading the Dodgers to 14 wins in his 21 outings. He’s factored into the decision in 18 of his 21 appearances, tossing at least six innings in 19 of them.

The Brewers will counter with lefty Robert Gasser (4.57 ERA), who is making his 14th appearance of the 2026 campaign. Gasser ranks in just the 44th percentile in expected ERA, and oddsmakers have set the Dodgers as heavy favorites based on this pitching matchup.

Can L.A. come through and even this series heading into the weekend?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Friday’s matchup.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers +1.5 (-137)

Dodgers -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline

Brewers: +158

Dodgers: -193

Total

7.5 (Over -119/Under -101)

Brewers vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee: Robert Gasser (3-4, 4.57 ERA)

Los Angeles: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.65 ERA)

Brewers vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 14

Time: 10:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Brewers.TV, Spectrum Sportsnet LA, ESPN Unlimited

Brewers record: 75-47

Dodgers record: 73-49

Brewers vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+264)

Earlier today, I shared in Daily Dinger – our best home run props at SI Betting – why Ohtani is worth a look against Gasser and the Brewers:

Ohtani hit his 27th homer of the season earlier this week, and he’s actually hit left-handed pitching better than right-handed pitching this season.

So, why not take a shot on him against Milwaukee lefty Robert Gasser?

This season, Gasser has given up 11 home runs in 13 appearances, posting a 4.57 ERA in the process. Ohtani has limited at-bats against Gasser in his career, but he has crushed lefties overall in 2026, posting a .301 batting average with 12 home runs and a .954 OPS.

Ohtani is hitting .308 with four homers over the last two weeks of action, and his odds to go deep have already come down under 3/1 after he was priced there on Wednesday night.

The home run numbers for Ohtani are down compared to previous seasons, but he’s still a threat to leave the yard on a nightly basis.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

There’s no doubt that the Dodgers have the advantage on the mound in this game, as Yamamoto ranks in the 83rd percentile in expected ERA and has led the Dodgers to a 14-7 record in 21 appearances.

Still, I don’t love the price for L.A. against one of the best teams in the National League. The Dodgers have a worse record than the Brewers, yet they’re nearly 2/1 favorites after blowing Thursday’s series opener.

Gasser hasn’t been great for the Brew Crew this season, but they’ve still won eight of his 13 starts and have a better bullpen (3.51 ERA, fourth in MLB) than the Dodgers (4.03 ERA).

On top of that, there are a couple of key betting trends that I can’t look past on Friday.

The Brewers are now 6-3 on the run line when set as road underdogs while the Dodgers have fallen to just 18-39 when favored at home.

Even with Yamamoto on the mound, I think the Brew Crew can hang around on Friday night.

Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-137 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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