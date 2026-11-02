8 Iconic Managers and Executives Highlight 2027 Non-Player MLB Hall of Fame Ballot

The Contemporary Era released their ballot of managers and executives for the Hall of Fame Class of 2027. This year's ballot features some of the best modern-day managers, headlined by Bruce Bochy, Lou Pinella, and Dusty Baker.

The ballot also features a great list of candidates on the executive front. Brian Sabean, Bill White, Sandy Alderson, and Ted Turner were either championship-winning executives and/or made significant contributions to the league.

All eight candidates on the ballot have legitimate Hall of Fame cases, for one reason or another. It's going to be a tough choice for the voters, but whoever gets the nod is deserving.

Giants 2010s Architects Headlines 2027 Ballot

Oct 31, 2014; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean speaks to the crowd during the World Series celebration at City Hall. The San Francisco Giants defeated the Kansas City Royals in game seven of the World Series. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The manager, Bruce Bochy, and general manager, Brian Sabean, of the San Francisco Giants from the 2010s are both on the ballot. Sabean built the rosters of the Giants' championship squads from 2010, 2012, and 2014. Bochy was the manager who guided the team to the finish line.

The question that voters will face is who deserves to go in first. Bochy has a stronger case after winning a championship with the Texas Rangers four seasons after leaving the Giants. In fact, he may have the strongest case of the four managers on the ballot.

Sabean himself has some individual accolades. In addition to the championships, he was named MLB's Executive of the Year in 2003. That came a year after the Giants couldn't finish out the 2002 World Series against the Angels.

2000s Manager Icons on Hall of Fame Ballot

Mar 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. (12) acknowledges the fans before receiving his 2022 World Series championship ring prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Bruce Bochy has the best case of all the managers, Dusty Baker, Joe Maddon, and Lou Piniella are championship-winning managers also worth considering on this year's ballot.

Baker has taken four separate franchises to a League Championship Series: Giants, Cubs, Reds, and Astros. His only championship is with the 2022 Houston Astros, which ultimately served as the last milestone to cement his Hall of Fame career.

Piniella managed many teams over 35 years. His only championship was the 1990 Cincinnati Reds. But his best work came with the Seattle Mariners. He guided the 2001 team to 116 wins, an MLB single-season record to this day. While the Mariners haven't gotten to a World Series, Piniella's contributions to that franchise shouldn't be ignored either.

Maddon is on the ballot for the first time. He was the manager when the Cubs ended a 108-year title drought in 2016. Before then, he successfully managed the Tampa Bay Rays to a 2008 championship appearance.

Trailblazers Ted Turner and Bill White Highlight Executives on Ballot

Atlanta Braves owner Ted Turner and wife Jane Fonda at Game 1 of the World Series baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 19, 1996, between the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ted Turner and Bill White headline the group of executives who have made significant contributions to the game. Turner is the only posthumous candidate on the ballot.

Turner was the owner during the best run in Atlanta Braves history, with 14 consecutive division titles and a championship in 1995. He innovated the distribution model for games, pushing it toward the current model. His biggest legacy to baseball outside of the Braves is his namesake channel, TBS, which still hosts weekly games and postseason series.

Bill White was a trailblazer whose impact in baseball started with a strong playing career that included five All-Star appearances. He became the first black play-by-play announcer in MLB history before becoming the National League President. He served in that role from 1989 to the players' strike in 1994.

Mets, A's Architect Sandy Alderson Included

Sep 29, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson speaks to the media before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Alderson has handled various executive roles across the league. The first was the general manager of the Oakland Athletics. He built the 1989 championship roster, the second of three consecutive seasons the Athletics made the World Series.

After a stint in the commissioner's office, he returned as the lead baseball executive for the New York Mets. The team won a National League pennant in 2015 before bowing out to the Royals in the World Series.