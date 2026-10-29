MLB Way-Too-Early 2027 Power Rankings: Brewers Reign, Red Sox Top AL, More
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The 2026 Major League Baseball season is officially over. It was a fun season that led to the Milwaukee Brewers winning their first World Series title in franchise history. Now, the focus turns to 2027.
It's going to be a long offseason. The beginning should be fun with movement beginning as soon as this week. But when December arrives, the long-term future of the game is up in the air as the collective bargaining agreement expires. Before all of that, let's take a look around the league and share our first way-too-early 2027 power rankings.
Nos. 30-21
No. 30: Colorado Rockies
The Rockies went 58-104 and at this moment, there isn't much to believe that this club is going to make a drastic turn in 2027.
No. 29: Los Angeles Angels
The Angels have already made some major changes with Stan Kroenke taking over as the franchise's owner. A new manager will be coming to town as well. This is a club that could be interesting to watch this winter.
No. 28: Athletics
The Athletics have some interesting young talent in the organization, but went 64-98 in the regular season.
No. 27: San Francisco Giants
The Giants were a disaster in 2026. They went 65-97. If the Giants blow it up this winter, it wouldn't shock anyone.
No. 26: Kansas City Royals
Another 2026 disaster. The Royals went 69-93. They should be better in 2027. But they also were supposed to be solid in 2026.
No. 25: Cincinnati Reds
The Reds started strong, but completely fell a part. Where does Cincinnati go from here?
No. 24: Minnesota Twins
The Twins have been teetering between loose playoff contention and selling for a few years at this point. This winter should be the time to reset.
No. 23: Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pirates took a step forward. In 2025, Pittsburgh won 71 games. In 2026, the Pirates won 82 games. If Paul Skenes returns to form in 2027, maybe this team could surprise.
No. 22: Detroit Tigers
There's still a lot of talent in town, even without Tarik Skubal. The 2027 season should be better.
No. 21: Washington Nationals
The young Nationals are on the rise. If Washington deals away guys this winter, like CJ Abrams, the perception will shift. But, for now, hope in Washington.
Nos. 20-11
No. 20: New York Mets
The Mets should be higher in 2027. They have the money, at least, to fix issues that plagued the 2026 team. But they need to prove it.
No. 19: St. Louis Cardinals
The young Cardinals were better than expected in 2026. With even an average bullpen, they could've been in the mix for a playoff spot.
No. 18: Seattle Mariners
The Mariners made it to the American League Championship Series in 2025, but missed the playoffs in 2026. Seattle needs more offense.
No. 17: Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles have the talent to make some noise, but the 2026 season didn't go their way. 2027 should be better.
No. 16: Miami Marlins
The Marlins are another young team on the rise. Miami won 80 games in 2026. More should be coming in 2027.
No. 15: Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays had a disaster of a 2026 season. The biggest reason was all of the pitching injuries the club dealt with. With better health — and maybe an addition — the Blue Jays will be in the mix in 2027.
No. 14: Texas Rangers
The Rangers went 80-82 in 2026. Arguably, they have the pitching to be better next year.
No. 13: Cleveland Guardians
This is where the Guardians always seem to be. Above average, but not enough to make a splash. What's next?
No. 12: Arizona Diamondbacks
The Diamondbacks won 86 games in 2026 and should be very similar in 2027.
No. 11: Houston Astros
The Astros had a bad 2026 season, by their standards, and went 81-81. With a good offseason, they should be right back in contention next year.
Nos. 10-6
No. 10: Chicago White Sox
The darlings of the 2026 playoffs. The White Sox defied the odds and made the playoffs and advanced pretty far. Chicago's roster is full of young guys who should just get better.
No. 9: Chicago Cubs
The city of Chicago is thriving. The Cubs are loaded and should be good once again in 2027.
No. 8: San Diego Padres
The Padres always find a way to add big-name talent. Expect another intriguing offseason.
No. 7: Philadelphia Phillies
This is where the Phillies always seem to find themselves as well. Philadelphia has elite talent, but hasn't been able to finish the job in a while. More is needed this winter.
No. 6: New York Yankees
The Yankees are good on paper and play in a weak American League, so they have to be this high. But do they have enough offense if Aaron Judge isn't playing at an otherworldly level? No.
No. 5: Atlanta Braves
With more pitching, the Braves will be right up there with the top contenders in 2027 once again. This team is loaded.
No. 4: Tampa Bay Rays
The Rays just made it to the World Series and should look very similar in 2027. This team plays the game the right way and should be excellent once again next year.
No. 3: Boston Red Sox
Maybe the biggest surprise on this list. If you talked to a Red Sox fan shortly after being eliminated in the playoffs, there was a lot of doom and gloom. But this team is built to be even better in 2027. Imagine a healthy season from Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony, plus a full season of Adley Rutschman? Boston is elite in the rotation and in the bullpen and the lineup is already significantly better on paper right now than at this point last year.
No. 2: Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers are the Dodgers. Even if they lose Tarik Skubal, they should be elite once again in 2027.
No. 1: Milwaukee Brewers
The champs are going to look very similar in 2027. Plus, they have one of the best farm systems in baseball. Milwaukee has finally reached the top of the mountain and it is built to contend for years to come.
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com