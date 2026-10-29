MLB Way-Too-Early 2027 Power Rankings: Brewers Reign, Red Sox Top AL, More

The 2026 Major League Baseball season is officially over. It was a fun season that led to the Milwaukee Brewers winning their first World Series title in franchise history. Now, the focus turns to 2027.

It's going to be a long offseason. The beginning should be fun with movement beginning as soon as this week. But when December arrives, the long-term future of the game is up in the air as the collective bargaining agreement expires. Before all of that, let's take a look around the league and share our first way-too-early 2027 power rankings.

Nos. 30-21

Sep 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Brennan Bernardino (83) reacts after closing out the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 30: Colorado Rockies

The Rockies went 58-104 and at this moment, there isn't much to believe that this club is going to make a drastic turn in 2027.

No. 29: Los Angeles Angels

The Angels have already made some major changes with Stan Kroenke taking over as the franchise's owner. A new manager will be coming to town as well. This is a club that could be interesting to watch this winter.

No. 28: Athletics

The Athletics have some interesting young talent in the organization, but went 64-98 in the regular season.

No. 27: San Francisco Giants

The Giants were a disaster in 2026. They went 65-97. If the Giants blow it up this winter, it wouldn't shock anyone.

No. 26: Kansas City Royals

Another 2026 disaster. The Royals went 69-93. They should be better in 2027. But they also were supposed to be solid in 2026.

No. 25: Cincinnati Reds

The Reds started strong, but completely fell a part. Where does Cincinnati go from here?

No. 24: Minnesota Twins

The Twins have been teetering between loose playoff contention and selling for a few years at this point. This winter should be the time to reset.

No. 23: Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates took a step forward. In 2025, Pittsburgh won 71 games. In 2026, the Pirates won 82 games. If Paul Skenes returns to form in 2027, maybe this team could surprise.

No. 22: Detroit Tigers

There's still a lot of talent in town, even without Tarik Skubal. The 2027 season should be better.

No. 21: Washington Nationals

The young Nationals are on the rise. If Washington deals away guys this winter, like CJ Abrams, the perception will shift. But, for now, hope in Washington.

Nos. 20-11

Sep 25, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) watches the ball after a base hit against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 20: New York Mets

The Mets should be higher in 2027. They have the money, at least, to fix issues that plagued the 2026 team. But they need to prove it.

No. 19: St. Louis Cardinals

The young Cardinals were better than expected in 2026. With even an average bullpen, they could've been in the mix for a playoff spot.

No. 18: Seattle Mariners

The Mariners made it to the American League Championship Series in 2025, but missed the playoffs in 2026. Seattle needs more offense.

No. 17: Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles have the talent to make some noise, but the 2026 season didn't go their way. 2027 should be better.

No. 16: Miami Marlins

The Marlins are another young team on the rise. Miami won 80 games in 2026. More should be coming in 2027.

No. 15: Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays had a disaster of a 2026 season. The biggest reason was all of the pitching injuries the club dealt with. With better health — and maybe an addition — the Blue Jays will be in the mix in 2027.

No. 14: Texas Rangers

The Rangers went 80-82 in 2026. Arguably, they have the pitching to be better next year.

No. 13: Cleveland Guardians

This is where the Guardians always seem to be. Above average, but not enough to make a splash. What's next?

No. 12: Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks won 86 games in 2026 and should be very similar in 2027.

No. 11: Houston Astros

The Astros had a bad 2026 season, by their standards, and went 81-81. With a good offseason, they should be right back in contention next year.

Nos. 10-6

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 10: Chicago White Sox

The darlings of the 2026 playoffs. The White Sox defied the odds and made the playoffs and advanced pretty far. Chicago's roster is full of young guys who should just get better.

No. 9: Chicago Cubs

The city of Chicago is thriving. The Cubs are loaded and should be good once again in 2027.

No. 8: San Diego Padres

The Padres always find a way to add big-name talent. Expect another intriguing offseason.

No. 7: Philadelphia Phillies

This is where the Phillies always seem to find themselves as well. Philadelphia has elite talent, but hasn't been able to finish the job in a while. More is needed this winter.

No. 6: New York Yankees

The Yankees are good on paper and play in a weak American League, so they have to be this high. But do they have enough offense if Aaron Judge isn't playing at an otherworldly level? No.

No. 5: Atlanta Braves

Oct 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates with manager Walt Weiss after scoring during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With more pitching, the Braves will be right up there with the top contenders in 2027 once again. This team is loaded.

No. 4: Tampa Bay Rays

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (14) runs after hitting a double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the ninth inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays just made it to the World Series and should look very similar in 2027. This team plays the game the right way and should be excellent once again next year.

No. 3: Boston Red Sox

Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) hits a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe the biggest surprise on this list. If you talked to a Red Sox fan shortly after being eliminated in the playoffs, there was a lot of doom and gloom. But this team is built to be even better in 2027. Imagine a healthy season from Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony, plus a full season of Adley Rutschman? Boston is elite in the rotation and in the bullpen and the lineup is already significantly better on paper right now than at this point last year.

No. 2: Los Angeles Dodgers

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers are the Dodgers. Even if they lose Tarik Skubal, they should be elite once again in 2027.

No. 1: Milwaukee Brewers

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Alex Rodriguez talks with Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) and pitcher Aaron Ashby (26) after the Milwaukee Brewers defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in game five to win the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The champs are going to look very similar in 2027. Plus, they have one of the best farm systems in baseball. Milwaukee has finally reached the top of the mountain and it is built to contend for years to come.