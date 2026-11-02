2026 AL, NL Gold Glove Award Winners: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cody Bellinger, and More

Some of the best defensive players in the big leagues have officially been recognized for their hard work in the field.

The 2026 Gold Glove Award winners for both leagues were announced Sunday evening. In the American League, eight teams had a single recipient, while one organization led the way with three. Meanwhile, the National League winners were from five different franchises, four of which had multiple representatives.

Here are the MLB defenders who earned a Gold Glove Award this year.

Celebrate the Brew Crew's historic World Series win by checking out the Commemorative Milwaukee Brewers 2026 World Series Champions issue.

2026 AL Gold Glove winners

Sep 5, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) makes a catch during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitcher: Tanner Bibee (Cleveland Guardians)

Catcher: Dillon Dingler (Detroit Tigers)

First base: Christian Walker (Houston Astros)

Second base: Cole Young (Seattle Mariners)

Shortstop: Taylor Walls (Tampa Bay Rays)

Third base: Caleb Durbin (Boston Red Sox)

Left field: Cody Bellinger (New York Yankees)

Center field: Ceddanne Rafaela (Boston Red Sox)

Right field: Wilyer Abreu (Boston Red Sox)

Utility: Ezequiel Duran (Texas Rangers)

In the American League, Bibee, Young, Walls, Durbin, and Duran are all first-time Gold Glove Award winners. Dingler, Rafaela, and Abreu have now won Gold Gloves in back-to-back seasons. This is Bellinger's second Gold Glove Award and his first since 2019. Meanwhile, Walker is now a four-time Gold Glover.

Rafaela and Abreu became the third pair of outfield teammates to win Gold Glove Awards in at least two straight seasons, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs. Additionally, Young is the third-youngest second baseman to earn a Gold Glove, according to Langs.

2026 NL Gold Glove winners

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (left) tags out Philadelphia Phillies base runner Kyle Schwarber at home plate in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitcher: Nolan McLean (New York Mets)

Catcher: Gabriel Moreno (Arizona Diamondbacks)

First base: Matt Olson (Atlanta Braves)

Second base: Brice Turang (Milwaukee Brewers)

Shortstop: Geraldo Perdomo (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Third base: Alex Bregman (Chicago Cubs)

Left field: Jackson Chourio (Milwaukee Brewers)

Center field: Pete Crow-Armstrong (Chicago Cubs)

Right field: Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Utility: Mauricio Dubon (Atlanta Braves)

McLean, Perdomo, Chourio, and Carroll are the National League players who have now earned their first Gold Glove. Moreno, Turang, Bregman, and Crow-Armstrong became two-time winners. Dubon picked up his third Gold Glove, while Olson won his fourth.

Most notably, McLean became the first rookie pitcher to take home a Gold Glove Award, according to Langs. Moreno also made history, joining Hall of Famer Joe Mauer as the only catchers to win a Gold Glove and a batting title in the same season, according to Langs.