8 MLB Signings That Already Look Like Nightmares

While there's a lot of season left in 2026, a few of the biggest deals from this past offseason in free agency aren't aging well so far.

It's important to note that it's just April 21 and these are mainly stars that we're talking about. Soon enough, we'll see guys get hot and it will change the perception of the deals. Alright, with that being said, let's take a look at eight deals that don't look great so far.

Bo Bichette — New York Mets

Apr 10, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Bo Bichette (19) runs out a single against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Contract: $126 million over three years

Bichette was among the top overall free agents in baseball this past offseason, but he has struggled in New York. He has played in 22 games so far this season and has -0.4 wins above replacement. Bichette is slashing .217/.255/.283 with one homer and nine RBIs. Certainly not what you'd expect out of the infielder.

Pete Alonso — Baltimore Orioles

Apr 13, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) in the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Contract: $155 million over five years

Alonso was another prize of the offseason, but he has struggled in 2026. He's slashing .198/.317/.326 with two homers and eight RBIs for Baltimore so far in 23 games played.

Alex Bregman — Chicago Cubs

Apr 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman (3) runs after hitting an RBI single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Contract: $175 million over five years

Bregman joined the Cubs after spending a year with the Boston Red Sox. He has started to turn things around of late, but is still slashing .244/.317/.344 with two homers and nine RBIs. Again, he has started to show some signs of life. But this production isn't worth $175 million over five years yet.

Edwin Díaz — Los Angeles Dodgers

Mar 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Edwin Diaz (3) throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Contract: $69 million over three years

Díaz has made seven appearances in a Dodgers uniform and has a 10.50 ERA and now is heading to the Injured List with loose bodies in his elbow. It's going to be a while before the Dodgers fans see him again.

Josh Naylor — Seattle Mariners

Apr 20, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) hits an RBI-double against the Athletics during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Contract: $92.5 million over five years

Naylor was the first big-name free agent to sign. He is struggling in Seattle with a slash line of .174/.253/.267 with two homers and eight RBIs. It's certainly not the production Mariners fans saw last year.

Tatsuya Imai — Houston Astros

Apr 10, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai (45) departs the mound during a first inning pitching change against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Contract: $54 million over three years

Imai has made three starts this season and has a 7.27 ERA through just 8 2/3 innings pitched. Imai is currently on the Injured List due to arm fatigue.

Jorge Polanco — New York Mets

New York Mets second baseman Jorge Polanco (11) hits a bloop single to help the Mets rally going in the first inning, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Contract: $40 million over two years

Polanco is on the Injured List right now as well and is slashing just .179/.246/.286 across 14 games played with one homer and two RBIs.

Cody Ponce — Toronto Blue Jays

Mar 30, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays Cody Ponce (66) pitches to the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Contract: $30 million over three years

Ponce, like Imai and Polanco, is on the Injured List right now. He is expected to miss the vast majority of the 2026 season, if not the entire thing.