8 MLB Signings That Already Look Like Nightmares
While there's a lot of season left in 2026, a few of the biggest deals from this past offseason in free agency aren't aging well so far.
It's important to note that it's just April 21 and these are mainly stars that we're talking about. Soon enough, we'll see guys get hot and it will change the perception of the deals. Alright, with that being said, let's take a look at eight deals that don't look great so far.
Bo Bichette — New York Mets
Contract: $126 million over three years
Bichette was among the top overall free agents in baseball this past offseason, but he has struggled in New York. He has played in 22 games so far this season and has -0.4 wins above replacement. Bichette is slashing .217/.255/.283 with one homer and nine RBIs. Certainly not what you'd expect out of the infielder.
Pete Alonso — Baltimore Orioles
Contract: $155 million over five years
Alonso was another prize of the offseason, but he has struggled in 2026. He's slashing .198/.317/.326 with two homers and eight RBIs for Baltimore so far in 23 games played.
Alex Bregman — Chicago Cubs
Contract: $175 million over five years
Bregman joined the Cubs after spending a year with the Boston Red Sox. He has started to turn things around of late, but is still slashing .244/.317/.344 with two homers and nine RBIs. Again, he has started to show some signs of life. But this production isn't worth $175 million over five years yet.
Edwin Díaz — Los Angeles Dodgers
Contract: $69 million over three years
Díaz has made seven appearances in a Dodgers uniform and has a 10.50 ERA and now is heading to the Injured List with loose bodies in his elbow. It's going to be a while before the Dodgers fans see him again.
Josh Naylor — Seattle Mariners
Contract: $92.5 million over five years
Naylor was the first big-name free agent to sign. He is struggling in Seattle with a slash line of .174/.253/.267 with two homers and eight RBIs. It's certainly not the production Mariners fans saw last year.
Tatsuya Imai — Houston Astros
Contract: $54 million over three years
Imai has made three starts this season and has a 7.27 ERA through just 8 2/3 innings pitched. Imai is currently on the Injured List due to arm fatigue.
Jorge Polanco — New York Mets
Contract: $40 million over two years
Polanco is on the Injured List right now as well and is slashing just .179/.246/.286 across 14 games played with one homer and two RBIs.
Cody Ponce — Toronto Blue Jays
Contract: $30 million over three years
Ponce, like Imai and Polanco, is on the Injured List right now. He is expected to miss the vast majority of the 2026 season, if not the entire thing.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com