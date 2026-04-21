3 Edwin Díaz Trade Replacements Dodgers Could Pivot To

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to be without the services of one of baseball's best closers in recent memory for the foreseeable future.

It was shared on Monday that Edwin Díaz has loose bodies in his elbow and will undergo surgery to remove them. He is expected to miss roughly three months of action in the meantime for Los Angeles. Any time you see a superstar, like Díaz, go down, it begs the question as to how a club will replace them. Díaz is a 10-year big league veteran with a career 2.91 ERA and 257 saves in 527 total appearances. Losing him isn't great for Los Angeles. But the Dodgers have shown over and over that they aren't afraid to make a splash when they need to.

In the aftermath of the Díaz announcement, we already have broke down three potential fits in Major League Baseball free agency to replace the star reliever for Los Angeles. Now, let's take a look at the trade market for potential fits.

JoJo Romero — St. Louis Cardinals

Apr 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jojo Romero (59) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

This isn't to say the Cardinals, who have been one of baseball's biggest surprises, should look to make a deal. St. Louis is 13-9 on the season so far. But Romero was a trade candidate all throughout the offseason heading into the 2026 season. He's going to be a free agent after the season. If there ever was a time to capitalize, it would be right now. The Dodgers have a good farm system and a real need. St. Louis would be wise to at least consider the possibility.

Seranthony Domínguez — Chicago White Sox

Apr 12, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (58) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Domínguez is an eight-year big league veteran with a 3.55 career ERA in 331 total big league appearances. He currently has a 5.63 ERA in nine appearances for the White Sox. That doesn't sound great, of course. But he had a 3.16 ERA last year in 67 total appearances out of the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays' bullpens. If the Dodgers want to take a chance, the White Sox hurler has big upside and Chicago is struggling.

Kirby Yates — Los Angeles Angels

Feb 18, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kirby Yates poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kirby Yates is a member of the Los Angeles Angels, although he hasn't made an appearance in the big leagues yet this season. Yates signed a one-year deal with the Angels and has begun a minor league rehab assignment after dealing with left knee inflammation. He's appeared in one game so far down in the minors. Yates has experience pitching for the Dodgers. It's at least worth a call to see if the Angels are interested in listening.