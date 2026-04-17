Two Most Disappointing Teams to Start 2026

The 2026 season is progressing, and several teams are surprising the pundits around Major League Baseball. Some have been better than expected, while others have simply been disappointing.

Such is usually the case every season, but there are a few teams that were expected to be clear contenders this season that have really disappointed thus far. Soon, it may be time to sound the alarm on these teams unless they really turn things around and fight their way back into postseason contention.

Here are two teams in particular who were expected to be clear contenders this year, but have not lived up to their expectations.

New York Mets

Apr 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) hits a single against San Francisco Giants catcher Daniel Susac (6) during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The Mets may be Major League Baseball's most disappointing team thus far. Granted, they are without Juan Soto right now, who is currently on the injured list with a calf issue.

However, after the offseason they had, adding players like Bo Bichette, Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Marcus Semien, Freddy Peralta, Luis Robert and Jorge Polanco, one would assume that the Mets should be better than this. Instead, they are 7-12 and sit in last place in the National League East.

There is still time for a turnaround, but the Mets are clearly feeling the losses of Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso, and unless they can turn it around quick, the Mets may be left in the cellar before too long.

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits an RBI double during the tenth inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Blue Jays are another contender for baseball's most disappointing team, especially considering where they were last season. The team came to within two outs of its first World Series title since 1993 before the Los Angeles Dodgers came storming back to win Game 7.

But even after losing Bo Bichette, Toronto added Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce to its rotation. Still, injuries are a problem. Ponce is out for the season with a knee injury.

The Blue Jays lineup also has underachieved, hitting just .241/.311/.370 with a .681 team OPS and scoring just 65 runs, the third fewest in the American League. It will be interesting to see if they can turn things around, but they are 7-11 and tied for last place in the AL East with the slumping Boston Red Sox.

Toronto finished in last place in 2024, but a regression of that magnitude in 2026, especially after such a dominant 2025 season would be tough to swallow for a fanbase that just experienced the World Series.