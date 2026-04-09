Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Giancarlo Stanton, Bobby Witt Jr.)

The home run prop streak has reached four days in row after Jordan Walker (+461) left the yard on Wednesday afternoon, and I’m looking to keep things rolling on Thursday’s six game slate.

Since Sunday, I’ve hit four home run props (one each day) that were north or +460 odds, including a massive +610 winner on Tuesday night.

Sunday: Drake Baldwin (+525)

Monday: James Wood (+546)

Tuesday: Gunnar Henderson (+610)

Wednesday: Jordan Walker (+461)

Now, a truncated slate of games takes place on Thursday, limiting the options for this column. That's not going to stop us from making picks here at SI Betting, and I’m eyeing a New York Yankees slugger and a Kansas City Royals All-Star to lead the way.

Let’s dive into the odds and analysis behind the best home run prop targets on April 9.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, April 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Liam Hicks to Hit a Home Run (+1280)

Why not start with a long shot in the first afternoon game on Thursday?

Miami Marlins catcher/first baseman Liam Hicks isn’t known as an elite power hitter, but he’s gotten off to a hot start in the 2026 season. After homering just six times in the 2025 campaign (119 games), Hicks has three home runs in 11 games this season.

He’s crushed right-handed pitching in his career, hitting .266 with a .760 OPS and all nine of his home runs. So, why not take a stab at him against the Cincinnati Reds and youngster Rhett Lowder, who is making just his third start of the season and his eighth appearance in an MLB game.

Setting Hicks at +1280 to go deep is simply too enticing to pass up until he really starts to cool off. He’s hitting .323 with a 1.034 OPS so far this season.

Bobby Witt Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+423)

Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has yet to hit a home run in the 2026 season, but he’s still hitting .273 with a double and an MLB-high seven stolen bases.

Witt’s power hasn’t come around yet this season, but that could change against the Chicago White Sox and lefty Anthony Kay.

Witt has not faced Kay in his career, but he has a career OPS of .829 against left-handed pitching.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Kay has struggled a bit in two appearances in 2026 (one start), allowing two home runs while posting a 4.00 ERA. The Chicago bullpen also has a 5.71 ERA and has given up nine homers as a unit this season.

That sets up well for Witt to hit his first long ball of the season.

Giancarlo Stanton to Hit a Home Run (+280)

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton is off to an amazing start in the 2026 season, even though the power numbers haven’t jumped off the page.

Stanton has homered once, but he’s hitting .341 with a .836 OPS. Now, he takes on a lefty in A’s starter Jeffrey Springs. Stanton only has a few at-bats against Springs in his career, though the slugger has a .929 OPS and 117 home runs against left-handed pitching since he entered MLB.

Even though the power numbers are down this season, Stanton is clearly seeing the ball well out of the gate, racking up 14 hits in 10 games. He’s worth a look in this market, especially since the A’s have a shaky bullpen (5.01 ERA) this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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