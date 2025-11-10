8-Year MLB Veteran Elects Free Agency From Mariners
The Seattle Mariners have more work to do this offseason than just at the big league level.
The Mariners' minor league depth stockpile has taken a hit this offseason with a handful of guys electing free agency. This has been a topic discussed at length. For example, two guys that have opted to go to free agency are 2016 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner Michael Fulmer and veteran catcher Jacob Nottingham as well among others.
Another guy who elected free agency is eight-year big league veteran Jesse Hahn, per his MiLB page. He joined the Mariners on a minor league deal towards the end of the 2024 season. He re-signed ahead of the 2025 season and got into three games in the majors for the Mariners, his first appearances in the big leagues since 2021.
The Mariners took a hit down in the minors
Hahn was a sixth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2010. His big league debut came in 2014 with the San Diego Padres. Overall, he has played in games in eight big league seasons with the Padres, Athletics, Kansas City Royals, and the Mariners. In 2025, he had a 5.40 ERA in three appearances with the Mariners in the majors.
Most his his playing time came in the minors with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. He had a 5.85 ERA in 35 appearances to go along with a 34-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32 1/3 innings pitched.
Losing someone like Hahn may not be viewed as a big deal to some, but it hurts any time you lost veteran depth with big league experience. Hahn isn't a big-name guy, but he has a 4.24 ERA in 85 big league appearances. With injuries popping up for every team in every season, having depth down in the minors that can be ready at a moments notice is integral for a 162-game season.
Most of the noise of the offseason will be about the idea of bringing someone like Josh Naylor back. But, none of the moves down in the minors should be overlooked as well.
