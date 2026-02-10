Justin Verlander Signing Could Send Ripple Through Pitching Market

Justin Verlander is going home. On Tuesday, he signed a one-year, $13 million contract to return to the Detroit Tigers, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Detroit had previously signed Framber Valdez to pair with Tarik Skubal at the top of their starting rotation.

There are still a lot of free agent starting pitchers that have been left unsigned up to this point. Verlander is just the latest to come off the board. Zac Gallen, Lucas Giolito, Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt are among the arms still available.

Here is how the Verlander signing could ultimately impact the rest of the pitching market as the offseason draws to a close.

Effects of Verlander rejoining Tigers

Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander (35) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during first-inning action at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. | Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Verlander went 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA in 29 starts last year with the San Francisco Giants. He is no longer an ace, but is still a reliable veteran presence. This could mean that arms such as Scherzer and Bassitt could be next.

Both are aging veterans but still effective, and Verlander's deal might set the pace for what these pitchers will get. Giolito could also fall into that category despite his strong return in 2025. He has been available for months, and he may be forced to accept a one-year deal in order to pitch in 2026.

Gallen is a different case. He'll likely receive a multi-year deal worth a high average annual value. But for pitchers like Giolito, Scherzer and Bassitt, this could set the pace for what they ultimately receive in the contracts that they end up signing.

Scherzer may end up waiting until after Opening Day so that he can find the best possible fit, but for starters in that range, this is what could ultimately shift their markets. Verlander was still able to receive a $13 million contract despite him turning 43 years old in a few days.

Bassitt, Scherzer and Giolito should be able to get good deals. Giolito and Bassitt especially, because Giolito is still just 31 years old and Bassitt put together a strong postseason performance with the American League Champion Toronto Blue Jays.

Soon, more starters might start coming off the market and signing deals, especially with spring training games starting in just over a week. We'll see what the rest of the market looks like following the Verlander signing and what will come next.

More MLB: How Nick Martinez Has Fared Against Opponents in His New Division