Aaron Judge Held Homerless for 6th Straight Game as HR Chase Continues

With runners on first and second and two outs in the top of the tenth inning, Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider made a potential game-saving move Monday night, opting to intentionally walk New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

The Blue Jays would load the bases for Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who would ground out to first to end the inning.

Judge went 1-for-3 with two walks in the series' opener at the Rogers Centre Monday night, as starting pitcher Kevin Gausman pounded the bottom of the strike zone with sliders. Gausman did a nice job of keeping the ball low on Judge, preventing the Yankees star from hitting his 61st home run of the 2022 season.

Since hitting his 60th home run of the season last Tuesday night in the Yankees' 9-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Judge has yet to hit another homer.

Judge is one home run shy of tying Yankees great Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record of 61 bombs, a record Maris set in the 1961 season. 61 years ago Monday, Maris tied Babe Ruth for the previous Major League single-season record of 60 home runs.

Schneider's decision to walk Judge was greeted by boos from fans, who bought a ticket to Monday night's game in hopes of witnessing history. Unlike the last two clubs the Yankees have faced, the Blue Jays are still playing for something. Currently leading the top American League Wild Card spot, the Blue Jays' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is now three.

In the bottom half of the inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would deliver a walk-off single, giving the Blue Jays a 3-2 win.

Judge is 5-for-18 in his last five games. He has been walked eight times over that stretch.

Judge is batting .314, with 60 home runs and 128 RBI in 2022, leading the American League in each Triple Crown category with just over a week remaining in the regular season.