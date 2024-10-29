Aaron Judge is Posting Concerning Numbers for New York Yankees in World Series
Three games into the World Series, it hasn't been nearly as competitive as many fans and media anticipated it would be.
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven World Series with a 4-2 win against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Monday.
The Dodgers will have a chance to clinch their second World Series championship since 2020 and their eighth in franchise history at 5:08 p.m. PT (8:08 p.m. ET) on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
On Los Angeles' side, Freddie Freeman has been putting up a historic World Series performance with a home run in all three games entering Tuesday.
The Dodgers are getting contributions top-to-bottom from their lineup and pitching staff. But on the Yankees' side of the coin, they haven't been the output typical from franchise star and likely American League MVP Aaron Judge.
The American League record holder for home runs in a single season went 0-for-3 on Monday with a strikeout and a walk.
In three World Series games, Judge has gone 1-for-12 with a single walk and seven strikeouts. His lone hit was a single. Judge has a strikeout rate of 58.3% in the World Series. It was as high as 59.2% when he struck out in the first inning on Monday.
Judge has an abysmal batting average through 12 postseason games. He's hitting .140 (6-for-43) with 20 strikeouts. Three of his hits have been for extra bases (one double, two homers).
It's been a rough postseason for Judge, and now New York is facing a disappointing end to a season that was the franchise's most promising since last winning the World Series in 2009.
Down 3-0, a comeback is unlikely for the Yankees. There's been just one team in MLB history to come back from down 3-0 in a best-of-seven series. It was the 2004 Boston Red Sox, who beat New York in that year's American League Championship Series.
If the Yankees hope to end the season with a bang instead of a whimper, they'll have to do something that's only happened against them courtesy of their biggest rivals. And Judge will need to start performing for that to happen.
