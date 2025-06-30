Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith on Pace For Best Season By a Catcher in Over a Decade
The Los Angeles Dodgers were clinging onto a one-run lead against the Kansas City Royals midway though Sunday's decisive series finale when Will Smith stepped up to the plate to face reliever Steven Cruz.
Cruz got the first two outs of the sixth inning, but he was unable to do the same against Smith. The 30-year-old catcher hit a 421-foot solo home run to center, sparking Los Angeles' surge to a 5-1 victory.
Smith is now batting .318 with a .413 on-base percentage and .532 slugging percentage on the season, totaling 10 home runs, 15 doubles, 40 runs, 43 RBIs and a 3.3 WAR through 66 games.
According to StatMuse Baseball, Smith is on pace to become the first catcher with a .300/.400/.500 slash line since Buster Posey did so with the San Francisco Giants in 2012. Smith also leads the National League in batting average, putting him in line to become the first catcher to win a batting title since Posey that same year.
Smith is looking to make his third consecutive All-Star appearance this summer, but he could achieve far more rare feats if he keeps up his current production at the dish. After all, Posey won NL MVP and a World Series ring when he posted similar numbers 13 years ago.
The Dodgers have Monday off. They will open a series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.
