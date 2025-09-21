Fastball

Aaron Judge Vs. Cal Raleigh: Making The Case For Each AL MVP Candidate

Sep 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs to first base after drawing a walk against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) runs to first base after drawing a walk against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
The American League MVP race is one of the more intriguing storylines to follow this season because it's coming down to the top two players in baseball. New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has dominated the American League for years and doesn't seem to be slowing up any time soon. Seattle Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh has burst onto the scene this year with one of the most spectacular seasons in recent memory.

These two are the top candidates for the AL MVP, and they each have a case to make to take home the award.

Who's going to bring home the most coveted award in baseball?

Making the case for Mariners star Cal Raleigh

Sep 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Raleigh has been other-worldly this year. He leads Judge by nearly 10 home runs, as Raleigh sits at 57 home runs on the year. The Mariners catcher has broken the record for the most single-season home runs by a Mariner, a catcher, and a switch-hitter this year.

He also ranks at the top of the AL in runs, RBIs, and walks, sitting atop the league in RBIs, but trailing Judge in runs and walks. And Raleigh has done all this while being one of the best defensive catchers in baseball.

This whole debate hinges on the fact that Raleigh is a catcher. He plays the most valuable position on the field, and he does it at an elite level.

Making the case for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge

Sep 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) celebrates scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

The case for Judge is simple. By every standard besides RBIs and home runs, he's been the top player in baseball, period.

Judge leads the game in OPS by over 100 points, while leading the game in batting average by over 10 points. He ranks fourth in home runs and top 10 in RBIs, trailing Raleigh in both categories. Judge leads the AL in runs and walks scored, both by a large margin.

At the end of the day, he's the player that managers and executives would rather have on their team. He's an above-average defender, when healthy, and the best hitter in the game. This race is going to be closer than it should be, considering how special Raleigh's season has been, but the award should go to the Yankees superstar.

Zach Pressnell
