For the second straight offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays are on a spending spree. Their latest prize is flamethrowing left-hander Adrián Morejón, who has agreed to a five-year, $115 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: Left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $115 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. The biggest guarantee ever for a RP goes to the 27-year-old Morejon, who will receive a $15 million signing bonus. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 28, 2026

At a total of $23 million per year, Morejón ties Edwin Díaz's contract with the Dodgers from last offseason. He also beats the total guaranteed-at-signing figure of $102 million that Díaz got from the Mets after the 2022 season.

For the second straight offseason, the Blue Jays have landed another big fish. Last offseason, they spent $341 million on free agents. They've doubled down with at least $215 million more. After the near-miss in the 2025 World Series, it's an organization determined to solve as many problems as possible with money.

The number one question for Toronto is who will close. Theoretically, they should stick with 2026 American League Reliever of the Year Louis Varland and use Morejón as their other primary high-leverage arm. Those two relievers should anchor the Blue Jays bullpen for years to come.

Since Morejón declined the qualifying offer, the typical penalty for the Blue Jays is losing their second-round pick. The Padres would get a fourth-rounder as compensation. But that could change, depending on how the system changes in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement.

How the Adrián Morejón Deal Affects Elite Closers Down the Road

Sep 27, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) celebrates final out in win against the Tampa Bay Rays to clinch a playoff spot at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both the Díaz and Morejón contracts essentially set the bar for closers in the open market. Both are the only two relief pitchers to land a contract north of $100 million in free agency.

That's particularly good news for Phillies closer Jhoan Duran's earning potential. Duran will reach free agency after the 2027 season and could be in line for a larger guarantee than $115 million.

But perhaps the biggest test will come after the 2029 season, when Cade Smith and Mason Miller are both expected to hit the market. Both closers could easily reset the market at a higher figure than what Morejón got. With the price of a top-flight closer known, the Padres may try to get out in front and extend Miller before it happens.

What's Next for the Reliever Market?

Oct 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that Morejón is a Blue Jay, the reliever market should move fast. The top two relievers are off the board, and it's basically down to late-inning arms.

The big contract for Morejón is good news for the likes of Alex Vesia, Steven Okert, and Gregory Soto. None of the three lefties are closers, but they could be high-leverage lefties in setup roles. In the immediate aftermath of Morejón's signing, Vesia secured a three-year, $39 million deal from the Mets.

That leaves just two arms remaining for the top tier of left-handed setup men. The Yankees and Phillies are the top suitors in that market. New York will be especially motivated after losing out on both Morejón and Vesia.

Given the movement in the market, Okert and Soto should get pretty lucrative multi-year contracts. FanGraphs' Free Agent Tracker's median crowdsourced projections have Okert getting $5 million on a one-year deal, while Soto lands two years and $16 million. However, it's likely both lefties will exceed those numbers.