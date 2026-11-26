It doesn’t take much effort to look at Randy Arozarena’s career to date and see a lot to like.

The eight-year veteran has established himself as one of the game’s most consistent hitters, and has done so on baseball’s biggest stages. A three-time All-Star, Arozarena’s bonafides are obvious. In six seasons as an everyday player, he has put up a wRC+ of 120 or better five times, including a career-best 151 mark in 2026. He has averaged over 152 games per season during that span, and recorded at least 20 homers and 20 steals in all six campaigns.

Splitting time with the Rays and Mariners, Arozarena won his first Silver Slugger award this year and was the MVP of the 2020 ALCS. In 45 career playoff games, he owns a .292/.380/.565 slash line with 12 home runs.

You’d be hard pressed to find a more consistently productive player on the open market this year, or most years for that matter. But despite all that Arozarena has going for him, there are elements to his game that will likely give interested teams some serious pause before extending an offer for what could be a nine-figure contract.

Let’s look at the bat first, as that’s where Arozarena makes his money. From a power and speed standpoint, the outfielder already has placed his career in some pretty elite company—the list of players with as many 20–20 seasons as he has is reserved for perennial All-Stars and Hall of Famers.

Players with 6+ Seasons of 20 HRs and 20 SBs

Player 20–20 seasons Career OPS+ Barry Bonds 10 182 Bobby Bonds 10 129 Bobby Abreu 9 128 José Ramírez 7 128 Eric Davis 7 125 Carlos Beltrán 7 119 Henry Aaron 6 155 Willie Mays 6 155 Alex Rodriguez 6 140 Randy Arozarena 6 125 Raúl Mondesi 6 113

Half of that list is made up of some of baseball’s all-time greats, and Arozarena’s inclusion on it is a testament to his ability to remain consistent. He gets to all that production with a well-rounded offensive profile.

Arozarena has maintained around a league average approach throughout the majority of his career, with a 12.0% swinging strike rate and a 35.5% Z-swing minus O-swing rate (league average in 2026 was 10.8% and 35.0%, respectively). He’s been above average in exit velocity (90.7 mph for his career) and barrel rate (9.5%). Pitchers couldn’t find ways to beat him last year, as he put up a wOBA of .341 or better against all three different pitch types (fastballs, breaking balls and offspeed pitches). As a hitter, there’s little to gripe about.

But Arozarena is approaching an age where the faults in his profile could start to manifest into big problems. For one, his overall value as a player is entirely tied to his offensive production. And the rest of his game leaves a lot to be desired.

Arozarena’s sprint speed has steadily declined in recent years. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pick your defensive metric, and Arozarena ranks near the bottom of the league. Since 2023, he ranks 237th (out of 266 players) in Outs Above Average and 279th (out of 289) in Fielding Run Value. Based on FanGraphs’s defensive rating, he ranks 49th out of 52 qualified left fielders during that span.

Entering his age-32 season, that’s an area where he’ll only get worse. His average sprint speed has been in precipitous decline for the past few years (as someone in his mid-30s, I’ve never related more), and he’s been firmly planted at the lowest position on the outfield defensive spectrum for his entire career. The days of Arozarena being a full-time DH are not far off.

Arozarena average sprint speed by year

Year Age Avg. sprint speed MLB rank (percentile) 2026 31 27.1 40th 2025 30 27.7 58th 2024 29 28.1 71st 2023 28 28.4 79th

His declining speed has yet to impact the bottom line when it comes to stealing bases, and he grades out as a good base runner overall by both FanGraphs and Statcast. Still, the rate of his footspeed slowing down is cause for concern. There might not be any lower terrain for his defense to slip to, but if his stolen base totals start to dip, it’ll start to take a lot out of his bottom line. And once he starts to spend the majority of his time at DH, it puts even greater stress on his bat to carry his value.

The scariest notion is the day that Arozarena’s eroding athleticism starts to eat into his ability to produce at the plate. Bat speed isn’t everything, but once it goes, it’s extremely hard to get it back once you’ve reached a certain age. We’re still in the infant stages of publicly available bat tracking data, but early information shows that bat speed falls off a cliff past the age of 31. That should sound off alarm bells for teams considering adding Arozarena.

Bat speed isn’t everything, of course. There are scores of players who thrive with middling or worse average swing speeds, and Arozarena himself was the third-best hitter in baseball by wRC+ (151) last season despite below average bat speed (70.9 mph). But he was at 72.3 mph in 2025, and has seen his swing speed dip every year since Statcast began tracking. Any further loss in bat speed will likely surface as a slow leak rather than a full-on crater, but every little bit counts at this stage in a player’s career.

Based on his career to date, Baseball-Reference lists players most similar to Arozarena, a group that includes Wil Myers, Kole Calhoun, Michael Conforto, Austin Kearns and Josh Reddick. Collectively, those players put up 83.7 bWAR through their age-31 season (an average of 16.7 per player). From their age-32 campaigns on? They managed an abysmal -0.3 bWAR.

Arozarena’s comparable players

Player WAR through age-31 WAR from age-32 on Wil Myers 13.8 -0.6 Kole Calhoun 14.9 -0.3 Michael Conforto 17.6 0.0 Austin Kearns 12.9 0.1 Josh Reddick 24.5 0.5 Randy Arozarena 22.6 ???

Does this mean that Arozarena will morph into a replacement-level player overnight? That’s unlikely, given all that Arozarena still does well. But despite his consistently great production in recent years, this is a player profile that doesn’t tend to age very well. Arozarena will find a new home at some point this winter, and will likely be paid handsomely. To make his new contract a wise investment for his next team, he will have to defy some stark historical trends.