After Aaron Judge, Who Could Be the Next MLB Player to Reach 300 Home Runs?
Aaron Judge made plenty of headlines when he blasted his 300th career home run on Wednesday.
While some of them debated the Chicago White Sox's decision to intentionally walk Juan Soto to get to Judge, most stories and discussions simply highlighted the historic nature of Judge's achievement. He may be one of 162 players to reach the milestone over the last 124 years of baseball history, but he did so in fewer games and at-bats than anyone else before him.
Now that the New York Yankees slugger has joined the 300 home run club, it's time to take a look ahead at who could join him next.
Judge is the third player in 2024 to reach 300 career homers, joining Andrew McCutchen and Anthony Rizzo. There are now 13 active players who have made it to the three century mark.
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber ranks No. 14 among active players with 274 career home runs. The 31-year-old is on pace to finish 2024 with 38 bombs, which would leave him 16 shy of 300 entering 2025.
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, 34, is just behind Schwarber with 271 career homers. If he continues at his current pace and hits 12 more home runs this season, Ozuna will be sitting at 283 come October.
It is highly unlikely that anyone else hits their 300th career home run this calendar year, considering how far away Schwarber and Ozuna are. Still, it won't take much for the pair to join the club in 2025, and they may have company.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is on pace to finish 2024 with 275 home runs. Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who currently ranks No. 17 on the active home runs list, is tracking to hit his 270th career bomb later on this year.
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts and former Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros slugger José Abreu are tied for 18th among active players at 263 home runs. Abreu's disappearing act this season suggests that 300 could be out of reach for the 37-year-old, while Betts' recent return from the injured list means he could also get to 270 before the end of the season.
Players like Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer, Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson and Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez would all probably have to hit 40-plus home runs in 2025 to make it to 300, so those appear to be long shots for the time being.
So, barring injury, Schwarber and Ozuna are near-locks to reach 300 career home runs in 2025. Perez, Suárez, Betts and Olson could realistically make it there next season too, while Springer and Ramírez will likely do so in 2026.
Pete Alonso and Shohei Ohtani – two of MLB's top-five home run hitters of the last six years – broke 200 earlier this season and are tracking to reach 300 late in the 2026 campaign.
