Albert Pujols Hits 703rd Home Run, Passes Babe Ruth on All-Time RBI List

St. Louis Cardinals great Albert Pujols continued to make history Monday night, passing Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI list.

With the score tied 0-0 in the top of the sixth inning at PNC Park, Pujols cranked a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller, to give his team a 2-0 lead.

Pujols' 24th home run of the 2022 Major League season brought his career RBI total to 2,216 runs batted in. Only Hank Aaron (2,297) has more RBI than Pujols.

Pujols tied Babe Ruth on the all-time RBI list Sunday, when he hit the 703rd home run of his storied career.

Now, Pujols pushes his career home run total to 703. He's just 11 home runs shy of passing Ruth for third on the all-time home run list. Pujols has expressed his plans to retire upon the conclusion of the 2022 season, but would be within striking distance of passing Ruth in home runs, if he were to have a change of heart and return for 2023.

Pujols is enjoying his best season in years, slashing .269/.344/.895 with 24 home runs and 66 RBI. His .269 batting average is his highest since 2016 and his .344 on base percentage is his highest since 2011, when he last played for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals honored Pujols and longtime catcher Yadier Molina Sunday, in what is expected to be both players' final regular season home game. The Cardinals held a special ceremony and gave parting gifts to Pujols and Molina, thanking them for their contributions to the club.