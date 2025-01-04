Alek Manoah of Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Sets Timeline For Return From Elbow Surgery
According to Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah wants to be back in the big leagues by August of this year.
He's rehabbing from a Tommy John surgery that he underwent last season. Manoah has already begun throwing and Wilner says he hopes to begin throwing bullpens by April and take a rehab assignment by July.
Wilner made the comments on the popular "Foul Territory" show on Friday:
The 26-year-old Manoah made just five starts in 2024, going 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA. He struck out 26 batters in 24.1 innings, starting to flash some of the stuff that made him one of the better pitchers in baseball in 2022.
Manoah made the All-Star team in that 2022 season, going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA. He also finished third in the American League Cy Young voting, helping the Jays get to the playoffs.
However, the 2023 season was a horrific one for Manoah, who went just 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA. He was demoted to the minor leagues and finished the year on the injured list.
He was injured in spring training 2024 as well and began the year in Triple-A before getting called back up, and injured again.
He had the internal brace version of Tommy John, which is becoming more common among players now. In his absence, the Blue Jays currently figure to have Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Bowden Francis, Jose Berrios and Yariel Rodriguez in the starting rotation.
They could look to sign someone still and send Rodriguez to the 'pen.
