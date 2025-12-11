Alex Bregman Reportedly Open To Mariners In Free Agency

The Seattle Mariners didn't pull off a massive deal at the 2025 winter meetings, but they didn't really need to.

Seattle doesn't have many holes this offseason. Entering the offseason, the biggest arguably was first base with Josh Naylor heading to free agency. But the Mariners didn't wait around until the winter meetings to make a splash. Seattle re-signed Naylor earlier in the offseason already.

The Mariners are in a good place, but one intriguing report popped up on Wednesday coming out of the winter meetings. Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reported that agent Scott Boras "initiated discussions" with Seattle to express a "willingness" from Alex Bregman to consider the organization in free agency.

"Mega agent Scott Boras, representing Alex Bregman, the top free-agent third baseman on the market, has initiated discussions with the Mariners to express Bregman’s willingness to consider Seattle as a destination, an industry source told The Times," Jude wrote. "The Mariners, though, have over the past decade generally stayed out of the high-end free-agent market because they’re disinclined to offer the sort of nine-figure contract to a player such as Bregman who is entering his mid-30s. (Their $115-million deal for Robbie Ray in 2022, and the five-year deal for Naylor, still 28 years old, are the two exceptions.)

"The Mariners finished the 2025 season with a payroll around $165 million, one of the highest in franchise history. It’s not clear what the Mariners’ exact payroll budget is for 2026, but if it does exceed $165 million, it would likely be just an incremental increase."

Bregman is a superstar. If money didn't matter, he would be a perfect fit. Bregman is a World Series champ, an elite defensive player, and has significant pop from the right side of the plate. But, he's going to cash in. Spotrac currently has his market value projected to be just over $112 million over four years. That seems far too low, especially after Kyle Schwarber got $150 million over five years and Pete Alonso got $155 million over five years.

It would be lovely to have Bregman in Seattle, but don't get your hopes up, Mariners fans.

