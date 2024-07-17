All 30 MLB Teams to Wear Special Hall of Fame Caps This Weekend
With the National Baseball Hall of Fame set to induct its latest class into Cooperstown this upcoming weekend, all 30 Major League Baseball teams will be wearing special commemorative Cooperstown caps on the field.
The Hall of Fame put out a post on "X" with the announcement and what caps will look like.
Celebrating 85 years of preserving history, honoring excellence and connecting generations in Cooperstown.
All 30 @MLB teams will wear caps featuring the Hall of Fame logo this weekend as we induct the Class of 2024. http://ow.ly/fOJ850SEGIN
Getting into the Hall of Fame this year are Joe Mauer, Adrian Beltre, Todd Helton and manager Jim Leyland.
Helton spent 17 years in the big leagues, all with the Colorado Rockies. He was a lifetime .316 hitter with 369 homers and 1,406 RBI. He helped lead the Rockies to an appearance in the 2007 World Series and was a five-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger, a three-time Gold Glover and a batting champion.
Beltre is a member of the 3,000 hit club through his 21 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers. He was a four-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger, a five-time Gold Glover and a two-time Platinum Glove winner. He helped the Rangers advance to the World Series in 2011.
One of the best catchers of all-time, Mauer was a 15-year veteran with the Minnesota Twins. He was a six-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger, a three-time batting champion and an MVP.
Leyland managed for 22 years in total, including 11 with the Pirates, which was the longest tenure he had with any organization. While with Pittsburgh, he went 851-863, getting to the playoffs three times. He had an opportunity to manage Barry Bonds early in his career, and helped take the Pirates to the NLCS in 1990, 1991 and 1992.
In addition to Pittsburgh, he managed the Florida Marlins, helping them win the World Series in 1997. He also spent one season with the Colorado Rockies and added eight with the Detroit Tigers. With Detroit, he made the playoffs four times and captured two American League pennants.
Leyland has also served in a managerial capacity for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic
